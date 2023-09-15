Bayley Currey – UNOH 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 36th | Finish: 13th | Owner Point Standings: 17th

Currey on Thursday’s Race at Bristol: “I’m proud of the way this team rebounded tonight,” said Bayley Currey. “Track position was so important because of how hard it was to pass, so starting at the rear of the field definitely left our work cut out for us. This whole Unishippers team never gave up and fought all race long. I think we had a better truck than 13th-place, but I’m proud of everyone’s effort.”

Race Recap: Curry and the No. 41 Unishippers team were forced to start shotgun on the field after a brake issue in practice forced the team to the garage for repairs. Unable to turn a qualifying lap due to the ongoing repairs, Currey started the 200-lap race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 36th-place. On a night where passing was tough and track position was king, Currey and the No. 41 team worked their way up to 13th before the night’s end.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.