HEIM MAKES LATE MOVE TO WIN UNOH 200 PRESENTED BY OHIO LOGISTICS AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

By Official Release
Corey Heim celebrates in Bristol's elevated Victory Lane Thursday after winning the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 15, 2023) — Corey Heim moved one step closer to a championship title with a victory in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff race on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heim, driving the No. 11 Toyota for TriCon Garage, opened up the playoffs’ Round of 8 by weaving his way through lapped traffic and, on Lap 194, perfectly timing a pass of runner-up Christian Eckes, who had dominated throughout, including winning Stages 1 and 2.

“This is insane,” said Heim, who led the race’s final six laps and registered his 13th straight top-10 finish after beating Eckes to the checkered flag by .218 seconds. “I feel like I’ve given so many away this year. To win like that is unreal. We finally got one back.”

Eckes was followed by fellow championship contenders Grant Enfinger in third and Carson Hocevar in fourth while rookie Taylor Gray placed fifth.

“We got really tight at the end,” said Eckes, who led a race-high 150 laps. “That one stinks for sure. We’ve got to move on and go on.”

Heim, the Truck Series’ regular season champion, was near the front throughout but couldn’t reach the top spot until the final pass for the lead.

“I was in the zone,” Heim said. “I just focused forward. I’m out of breath, but to going to Phoenix [as a championship contender] is awesome.”

Heim averaged 84.047 mph around the .533-mile concrete oval at The Last Great Colosseum, completing the 200 laps in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 6 seconds. Four caution periods took up 33 laps.

Among other playoff contenders, Ben Rhodes finished seventh, defending race champion Ty Majeski was 19th and defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith placed 24th despite leading 43 laps in the second stage.

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8
Bristol Motor Speedway
Final Results

  1. Corey Heim
  2. Christian Eckes
  3. Grant Enfinger
  4. Carson Hocevar
  5. Taylor Gray
  6. Rajah Caruth
  7. Ben Rhodes
  8. Chase Purdy
  9. Nick Sanchez
  10. Matt DiBenedetto
  11. Jake Garcia
  12. Carson Kvapil
  13. Bayley Currey
  14. Stewart Friesen
  15. Conner Jones
  16. Matt Crafton
  17. Hailie Deegan
  18. Parker Kligerman
  19. Ty Majeski
  20. Jake Drew
  21. Daniel Dye
  22. Colby Howard
  23. Tyler Ankrum
  24. Zane Smith
  25. Kaden Honeycutt
  26. Timmy Hill
  27. Bret Holmes
  28. Lawless Alan
  29. Tanner Gray
  30. William Sawalich
  31. Spencer Boyd
  32. Stephen Mallozzi
  33. Memphis Villarreal
  34. Greg Van Alst
  35. Dean Thompson
  36. Jack Wood

