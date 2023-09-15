HEIM MAKES LATE MOVE TO WIN UNOH 200 PRESENTED BY OHIO LOGISTICS AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 15, 2023) — Corey Heim moved one step closer to a championship title with a victory in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff race on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heim, driving the No. 11 Toyota for TriCon Garage, opened up the playoffs’ Round of 8 by weaving his way through lapped traffic and, on Lap 194, perfectly timing a pass of runner-up Christian Eckes, who had dominated throughout, including winning Stages 1 and 2.

“This is insane,” said Heim, who led the race’s final six laps and registered his 13th straight top-10 finish after beating Eckes to the checkered flag by .218 seconds. “I feel like I’ve given so many away this year. To win like that is unreal. We finally got one back.”

Eckes was followed by fellow championship contenders Grant Enfinger in third and Carson Hocevar in fourth while rookie Taylor Gray placed fifth.

“We got really tight at the end,” said Eckes, who led a race-high 150 laps. “That one stinks for sure. We’ve got to move on and go on.”

Heim, the Truck Series’ regular season champion, was near the front throughout but couldn’t reach the top spot until the final pass for the lead.

“I was in the zone,” Heim said. “I just focused forward. I’m out of breath, but to going to Phoenix [as a championship contender] is awesome.”

Heim averaged 84.047 mph around the .533-mile concrete oval at The Last Great Colosseum, completing the 200 laps in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 6 seconds. Four caution periods took up 33 laps.

Among other playoff contenders, Ben Rhodes finished seventh, defending race champion Ty Majeski was 19th and defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith placed 24th despite leading 43 laps in the second stage.

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8

Bristol Motor Speedway

Final Results

Corey Heim Christian Eckes Grant Enfinger Carson Hocevar Taylor Gray Rajah Caruth Ben Rhodes Chase Purdy Nick Sanchez Matt DiBenedetto Jake Garcia Carson Kvapil Bayley Currey Stewart Friesen Conner Jones Matt Crafton Hailie Deegan Parker Kligerman Ty Majeski Jake Drew Daniel Dye Colby Howard Tyler Ankrum Zane Smith Kaden Honeycutt Timmy Hill Bret Holmes Lawless Alan Tanner Gray William Sawalich Spencer Boyd Stephen Mallozzi Memphis Villarreal Greg Van Alst Dean Thompson Jack Wood

RACE SCHEDULE

The remaining NASCAR Playoff Weekend schedule includes:

Friday, Sept. 15: Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 16: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio).

FAN ACTIVITIES

Off-track activities for the weekend include:

Friday, Sept. 15: Tim Dugger concert (following Food City 300)

Saturday, Sept. 16: Kenny Wallace and John Roberts host Trackside Live (Food City Fan Zone Stage, 4 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 16: Midland concert (5:30 p.m.)

See a full entertainment schedule on www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

