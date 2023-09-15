Brandon Jones returning to JR Motorsports for 2024 Xfinity Series season

JR Motorsports confirmed that Brandon Jones and Menards will be remaining with the organzation’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro entry for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The announcement comes as the 26-year-old Jones from Atlanta, Georgia, is currently campaigning in his eighth full-time season in the Xfinity circuit and first with JRM. It also comes as Jones is coming off his best-recorded finish thus far this season in the form of a runner-up result at Kansas Speedway.

“Competing for race wins and series championships alongside John Menard and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a driver’s dream come true, especially since both have worked together with great success before,” Jones said in a released statement. “The partnership between the two organizations is top-notch and I am excited for the opportuning to continue that success.”

This season, Jones has recorded three top-five results, seven top-10 results, 48 laps led and an average-finishing result of 17.2 through the first 26 events of the 2023 Xfinity Series schedule. Despite not making the 2023 Xfinity Playoffs, the Atlanta native, who is currently ranked in 14th place in the driver’s standings, remains in contention for race wins for the final seven events on the schedule, beginning this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jones, who made his first five career starts in the Xfinity Series in 2015 before competing on a full-time basis for Richard Childress Racing in 2016, is a five-time Xfinity race winner, all of which occurred while competing for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2019-20 and 2022. His latest victory to date occurred at Martinsville Speedway in April 2022.

In addition to winning five Xfinity races, Jones has recorded eight poles, 39 top-five results, 108 top-10 results, 876 laps led and an average-finishing result of 15.3 through 262 series starts. His best points result to his Xfinity career is a sixth-place result in the 2020 Xfinity driver’s standings in a season where he also claimed a career-high three victories. The Atlanta native also has one Craftsman Truck Series victory and eight ARCA Menards Series victories to his resume.

The confirmation of Jones’ return to JR Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season completes another missing puzzle to JRM’s lineup for next season. Three days earlier, Sam Mayer, a two-time Xfinity winner this season, confirmed his return to the organization for next season. The remainder of JRM’s driver lineup for next season remains undetermined.

With his plans for next season set, Jones’ next scheduled Xfinity Series event is Bristol Motor Speedway that will occur on Friday, September 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.