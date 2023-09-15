GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 13TH

FINISH: 3RD

POINTS: 4TH

Post-Race Quote: Grant Enfinger is opening up round two of the playoffs with his third place finish; you said that you wanted to come into this one aggressive, is that what we saw displayed from the No. 23 tonight?

“Yeah, I feel like overall, we executed almost to the best of our ability. I feel like maybe I gave up one point coming to the end of that first stage, but overall, Jeff made some really great adjustments. We weren’t really all that great in practice, but he made it better towards the end of practice. When we fired off for the start of the race I thought we were pretty good. The last, the only set of tires didn’t really like it quite as much there. I wish we could have contended for the win, but overall I feel like we got all we could get out of our Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet. Lacking a little bit to contend for a win, we always want to fight for a win and we couldn’t do that, but I think overall we executed well on pit road. Tyler Monn made some great calls. Overall, I’m not happy, but I’m satisfied.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 5TH

FINISH: 6TH

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: “It was a complete night. I felt like I was definitely better than the three or four in front of me there, just slot cars and dirty air with this hard tire and PJ1. Nonetheless, it was great to have a solid complete night. Hopefully we can take it to the next few races and make something happen. Very proud of our No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation team. It was a complete night on pit road, on my side I didn’t mess up too bad, and we made good adjustments. Thank you to Mike Beam, Maury Gallagher, Ron Booth, and Team Chevy. This definitely helps with the job search for next year.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Champion Container Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 16TH

FINISH: 21ST

POINTS: 18TH

Post-Race Quote: “We had good speed all day; it felt like we were able to run well but I picked the wrong lane on a restart and lost all of our track position. Basically after that, it was game over. So it was a rough way to finish a promising race for us, but I am thankful to all of the guys on my No. 43 team and to Champion Container and all of our partners for their support of our team. I had fun tonight but it was really hard to pass, so hopefully we won’t have to worry about that much next race at Talladega.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.