Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Practice/Qualifying Report – Bristol

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

RACE: BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE DATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

AUSTIN CINDRIC

No. 2 MENARDS/MONSTER FORD MUSTANG

FINAL PRACTICE – 16TH

QUALIFYING – 29TH

RYAN BLANEY

No. 12 ADVANCE AUTO PARTS FORD MUSTANG

FINAL PRACTICE – 20TH

QUALIFYING – 11TH

JOEY LOGANO

No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG

FINAL PRACTICE – 15TH

QUALIFYING – 28TH

NOTES – Nestled in the quaint town of Bristol, Tennessee, Bristol Motor Speedway’s annual night race is one typically filled with thrilling action and the occasional flaring temper as drivers vie for the coveted Bristol trophy and sword that is awarded to the race winner. For drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Saturday night’s 500-lapper under the lights at the Last Great Coliseum serves as the final race of the Round of 16 before four drivers are eliminated from championship contention. This will be the fourth time that the Tennessee track has hosted the third race of the NCS Playoffs and just the fourth Cup Series postseason race at the 0.533-mile track all-time.

The on-track action got underway Friday afternoon when drivers and teams took to the track for group practice and qualifying to set the lineup for tomorrow evening’s 266.5-mile sprint. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang, led the contingent of Team Penske Fords in practice, finishing 15th on the charts. Logano was followed by teammate Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Menards/Monster Ford Mustang in 16th, and the No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang of Ryan Blaney clocking in 20th.

Qualifying saw the No. 12 clock the quickest time of his Team Penske teammates, nearly claiming a top-10 starting spot in 11th. The No. 22 will take the green flag from the 28th position, ahead of the No. 2 in the 29th spot. Wood Brothers Racing’s Harrison Burton will fire off from the 33rd position in the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Decent day to open the weekend at Bristol. We had decent speed in our Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang to get us in the right direction going into qualifying. Unfortunately, came up one spot short to have a shot at the pole, but we’ll take advantage of where we roll off tomorrow night and every point is going to matter.” – Ryan Blaney

WHAT’S NEXT – Saturday night’s 500-lap battle in Thunder Valley is set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET, one hour earlier than originally scheduled due to projected inclement weather in the Bristol, Tennessee, area. Coverage of the event will be carried on USA, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.