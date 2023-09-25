Familiar Colors for Boyd at Dega with Primary Sponsorship from Alabama Roofing Professionals

Mooresville, NC (September 25, 2023) – Spencer Boyd proudly announced that Alabama Roofing Professionals, the leading residential and commercial roofer in the state, will be the primary sponsor for the No. 12 Silverado at the Love’s Travel Stop 250 at Talladega Speedway this weekend.

Spencer Boyd reflected on the continued support from Alabama Roofing Professionals. “There’s obviously a special place in my heart for Alabama Roofing Professionals. They were there for my first win and they’ve been there every year since. I’m happy to see their growth into Texas and Florida and delighted to have them on my truck again at Dega.”

This year, Alabama Roofing Professionals expanded with locations in Texas and Florida under the name American Roofing Professionals.

“It’s been a very busy year,” commented Mike Parlier, owner of Alabama Roofing Professionals. “We’ve seen great growth in Alabama, and we were extra excited the first time we had roofs going on in three states. Spencer has been an important part of our company so supporting him is important to us. On top of that, we love sports so being supporters of local high school teams to the Crimson Tide says to our customers that we care about what they care about.”

Alabama Roofing Professionals is the Official Roofer of the University of Alabama Athletics.

“We’ve got some redemption on the menu this week. I love plate racing so with a terrible dad joke intended here, I am ready to eat after the past few servings at the big tracks,” said Boyd.

The Love’s Travel Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, September 30, 2023 airs live on FS1 at 1:00pm ET and marks Alabama Roofing Professionals fourth primary race with Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports.

About Alabama Roofing Professionals

