Front Row Motorsports to Enter Second Truck at Talladega Superspeedway

Brett Moffitt to Race No. 34 FR8 Racing/Fr8Auctions.com Ford F-150 Throwback Scheme

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 25, 2023) – A 12-time winner and the 2018 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Champion will join the 2022 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Champion Zane Smith at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway this Saturday. Front Row Motorsports (FRM), FR8 Racing and Fr8Auctions.com will enter Brett Moffit in the No. 34 Ford F-150. Seth Barbour will be the crew chief for the team.

It will be a reunion for Moffitt and FRM. Moffitt raced in the NASCAR Cup Series for FRM and now returns to debut the No. 34 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. It also continues the partnership between Moffitt and FRM, Fr8Auctions.com and now FR8 Racing.

The No. 34 FR8 Racing/Fr8Auctions.com scheme is a throwback to the first look that FRM, Fr8 and Moffitt raced together in 2015 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The red, black and silver scheme mirrors that of the Cup car that weekend.

“I really want to thank Bob Jenkins, Marcus Barela at Fr8Auctions.com and FR8 Racing for this opportunity,” said Moffitt. “It’s really cool to have this opportunity in the truck series again, especially with a championship team. I always loved my time at FRM and now we’re back together again with the same scheme that we all raced together- all the credit goes to the people at Fr8 for making that idea come together. I can’t wait to go race for a win and help Zane in his title defense.”

Moffitt comes to Talladega with three previous truck series starts at the track. He has one top-five and two top-10 finishes at the superspeedway. His best finish is fourth.

The FR8 Racing logo will be on the hood of the No. 34 Ford F-150 with Fr8Auctions.com on the sides of the truck.

“There is no better track than Talladega for all of us to reunite and go for the win,” said Marcus Barela, Owner, Fr8Auctions and FR8Racing. “Brett is a champion driver and FRM is a championship team. We’re excited to partner for this race and debut the No. 34 truck for Front Row Motorsports. The throwback scheme looks great and it brings back a lot of great memories. We’re ready to make more on Saturday.”

The No. 34 FR8 Racing and Fr8Auctions.com Ford F-150 is scheduled to debut Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.