Ford Performance Racing School Mustang: Chase Briscoe Charlotte Roval Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Charlotte Roval Advance

No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Bank of America Roval 400 (Round 32 of 36)

● Time/Date: 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 8

● Location: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval

● Layout: 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course

● Laps/Miles: 109 laps, 252.88 miles

● Format: Stage 1: 25 laps / Stage 2: 25 laps / Final Stage: 59 laps

● TV/Radio: NBC / PRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Five races remain on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule and Sunday’s race on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval serves as the final road-course event of the season. For Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School team, it’s a return to the track where Briscoe and crew chief Richard Boswell earned their first win in 2018.

● Briscoe took home the trophy in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Roval in 2018 with Boswell atop the pit box. In just their fourth race together, the No. 98 team started ninth, and Briscoe took the lead for the first time on lap 18 and led until lap 26. He regained the top spot on lap 32 and stayed out front for the final 24 circuits en route to his first of 11 career Xfinity Series wins. The victory led to a fulltime ride in SHR’s No. 98 for 2019, and he returned to the Roval that year to secure a ninth-place finish after leading a race-high 21 laps.

● The Bank of America Roval 400 marks Briscoe’s third Cup Series start on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course. In last year’s event, which was the final race in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs, Briscoe started 17th and finished ninth to advance to the Round of 8. The top-10 finish was Briscoe’s best on a road course since the introduction of the NextGen car at the outset of the 2022 season, and he bettered it this year with a finish of sixth on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

● Ford Performance Racing School reunites with Briscoe at the track that serves as its home base. Ford Performance Racing School is the only school to wear the Ford oval, and Ford is the only full-line vehicle manufacturer to offer product-focused experiential driving programs exclusively to the owners of its complete line of performance vehicles, from cars to trucks to SUVs.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

Why do you feel there’s been such a change in the complexion of road-course races since the introduction of the NextGen car?

“The biggest change is the brakes. Everyone has these massive brakes that make it a lot easier for guys who maybe don’t have as much experience road-course racing to drive a little harder into a corner and still be able to make it. It narrows that window you have to find places to make up ground throughout the course. It used to be you would know there was a certain corner where you could outbrake someone and gain a spot or two, or put a gap on the guys behind you, but that doesn’t really exist anymore. It’s now a very level playing field when we get to the road courses.”

Over the last month or so, there’s been a little more consistency for the No. 14 team when it comes to results. Do you feel things are starting to turn around for the team?

“Yeah, I think we’re finally starting to get things figured out. Not just the No. 14 team, but Stewart-Haas Racing as a whole. You know, we had a good run of top-five finishes early this season and then we went months without a top-10. It was tough. I’ve never had a season where it was either we finished up front or we were 33rd. When we made the crew chief change, obviously there were a lot of people wondering why we did it in the middle of the season, but I think it has worked out really well. We’re getting a chance to show that we are capable and we can run up front, and Richard (Boswell) is still in the middle of trying to figure out this car. So, I think that shows there is a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s putting us in a good starting place for 2024.”

No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Dylan Moser

Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina