Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Charlotte ROVAL

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 31 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Resides: Mooresville, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 7th

No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

TOUGH FIGHT IN TALLADEGA: Kyle Larson secured a fourth-place starting position for Sunday’s 500-mile race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 31-year-old driver scored 12 stage points, earning a third-place finish in the opening stage and a seventh-place run in the second segment. In the final stage, Larson was in contention for his first superspeedway win but was involved in an on-track incident on the final lap that left him with a 15th-place result.

PLAYOFF PERFORMER: Heading into the Round of 12 finale, the driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy is now seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series driver points standings, 15 markers above the elimination line. During the 2023 playoffs, Larson holds the best average running position (6.86), along with the most laps run in the top five (1,033) and top 10 (1,270). In the Round of 16, Larson earned the best average finish all-time in the opening round of the elimination playoffs and the second-best average finish through the first three playoff races all-time (2.33).

THE ROAD TO PHOENIX: The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is no rookie at navigating the playoff road to Phoenix Raceway. Larson has earned a spot in the Cup Series playoffs seven times and won at all five of the remaining tracks in the playoffs: the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix.

READY FOR THE ROVAL: This weekend, NASCAR returns to the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson has had past success at the 2.32-mile course. In his championship-winning year of 2021, Larson overcame early adversity to take the No. 5 team to victory lane in the 109-lap road course race. In his four starts at this track, Larson has led the third-most laps (60) behind Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott (94) and William Byron (80).

ROAD COURSE RANKS: Larson has the third-most wins (four) on road courses among all Hendrick Motorsports drivers. He trails team vice chairman and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon (nine) and Elliott (seven). Larson’s road course wins have come at the Charlotte ROVAL, Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International. He is tied for third on the active list of drivers with victories on serpentine tracks. In 2021, the Elk Grove, California, native became the first and only driver to win three road course races in one season.

IN 2023: This season, Larson has led the most laps (898) and is tied for the most top-five finishes (13). He is in a four-way tie for fourth in top-10 finishes (15), has the third-most laps run in the top five (3,217), the second-most laps run in the top 10 (4,793) and holds the third-best average running position (11.30). He also ranks second-best on restarts, based on data from Racing Insights.

POWER OF THE PIT CREW: The No. 5 HendrickCars.com pit crew has the second-fastest average four-tire pit stop time of the season at 11.145 seconds. The group has two of the nine fastest four-tire pit stops this year. The team’s five-man pit crew consists of Blaine Anderson (front-tire changer), R.J. Barnette (tire carrier), Brandon Harder (fueler), Brandon Johnson (jackman) and Calvin Teague (rear-tire changer).

SEEING DOUBLE: Keep your eyes peeled in the fan zone this Sunday for a special Hendrick 1100 display celebrating Larson’s attempt to run the “double” in 2024. The collaborative HendrickCars.com paint schemes for both the Coca-Cola 600 in the Cup Series and the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar race were revealed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August. Fans can see the blue and papaya-colored schemes for themselves near the Chevy display on race day when the midway opens at 9 a.m. ET. View the livery for each car here.

HENDRICKCARS.COM IS HOME: The greater Charlotte area is home to 25 Hendrick Automotive Group dealerships. This Sunday’s race at the ROVAL marks the last home race for the HendrickCars.com team this season. Respectively, the No. 5 driver and crew can be found in their white firesuits this weekend. For every HendrickCars.com home race this season (15 total), there is a unique hat released the week of the race and only available for sale on the trackside merchandise haulers or available to win on HendrickCars.com. Less than 100 of each limited-edition hat will be made available to the public. This week’s Charlote-themed hat will be revealed Thursday and can be seen here.

WIN A CHEVROLET COLORADO Z71: Want to drive Larson’s 2023 Chevrolet Colorado truck? One lucky winner will win his ride. Fans can donate now to enter a drawing for a chance to take home the Z71 Crew Cab 4WD package with custom features and styling. This special sweepstakes raises funding for the Kyle Larson Foundation’s “DRIVE FOR 5” campaign that supports youth, families and communities in need. The campaign is nearing its fundraising goal of $500,000. Click here to check out this sweet custom ride and enter to win today. The drawing closes on Sunday, Dec. 3, and the winner will be chosen on Monday, Dec. 11.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 27 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Resides: Dawsonville, Georgia

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 17th

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be available to members of the media at the Charlotte Motor Speedway media center on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. local time.

TALLADEGA RECAP: Last Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, Chase Elliott started from the 23rd position in the 188-lap NASCAR Cup Series race and earned valuable stage points, ending stage one in fourth and stage two in fifth. The 2020 Cup Series champion led eight laps and was in the mix on the final lap when he was involved in a multi-car incident coming to the checkered flag. He crossed the start/finish line and ultimately was scored in seventh. Elliott’s 43 points scored at Talladega were the third-most by a driver in the race.

SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT: Heading into the final race of the Round of 12 for the Cup Series owner playoffs, Elliott and the No. 9 team are fourth in the owner points standings. They are 20 points above the elimination line due to strong finishes and maximizing stage points in the first two races of the three-race round. In fact, since the elimination-style playoffs started at Darlington Raceway in September, Elliott and the No. 9 squad have earned the third-best average finish (7.80) and the fourth-most points (184). In addition, Elliott has spent the fifth-most laps in the top 10 (1,011) and has the fifth-best average running position (10.03).

ROVAL READY: The Dawsonville, Georgia, native has an impressive resume at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with two wins in five Cup Series starts on the serpentine track. Elliott scored back-to-back victories there in 2019 and 2020 and is the only multi-time winner at the track. He’s led a series-best 94 laps on the ROVAL and his average finish of 8.00 is second-best among drivers with at least four starts (behind teammate Alex Bowman). Last season, Elliott started the event from the ninth position and led a race-high 30 laps in the final stage. The 2022 regular-season champion was taken out of contention for the victory after being caught up in an incident following a late-race restart.

LEFTS AND RIGHTS: Elliott has four Cup Series starts on road courses this season – missing the race at Circuit of The Americas due to his leg injury – and has earned three top-five finishes and three top-10s. His best finish of second came at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Even with missing COTA, Elliott has spent the seventh-most laps in the top five (151). Last season, he earned a best finish of second at Road America, which contributed to his total of three top-five finishes and four top-10s across six serpentine starts on the year. In those races, Elliott paced the field for 121 laps and earned two pole awards (Road America and Watkins Glen International).

GETTING IT DONE: Elliott leads all active drivers with seven wins on road courses. He’s also third on the all-time list of drivers with road course victories, trailing only NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine) and Tony Stewart (eight). Elliott has victories across five different road courses, the most in series history. In 29 Cup Series starts on road courses, Elliott has an average finish of 8.48, which is not only the best among active drivers, but ranks fourth all-time among drivers (five or more starts) behind NASCAR legends Fireball Roberts, Buck Baker and Marvin Panch. His seven stage wins are tied for most all-time.

MILESTONE WATCH: The 27-year-old driver is three laps away from leading 5,000 laps in his Cup Series career. There is a good chance he cracks that mark this weekend as Elliott has led at least three laps in five of his last nine road course starts.

WHERE IT STARTED: Elliott’s first career Cup Series win came at a road course – Watkins Glen in 2018. The five-time National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver started the race from the third position and led 52 of 90 laps en route to the victory.

GUSTAFSON THE GREAT: No. 9 crew chief Alan Gustafson will call his sixth Charlotte ROVAL Cup Series race from atop the pit box this Sunday. In five races on the serpentine track, the Ormond Beach, Florida, native has two victories – both with Elliott – two top-five finishes and three top-10s with 94 laps led. Gustafson leads all active crew chiefs with seven road course victories in 50 races. All seven of his wins have come with his current driver. In all, the veteran crew chief has 20 top-five finishes and 27 top-10s on road courses with 528 laps led.

HOOTERS APPEARANCE: Race fans can meet Elliott when he stops by the Hooters (7702 Gateway Ln NW, Concord, North Carolina) located just up the road from the track for an autograph session on Saturday at 5 p.m. local time.

GET UP AND GO: NAPA Auto Parts is back as the primary partner of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend at the ROVAL. The Atlanta-based company’s colors were on board Elliott’s ride for both of his Cup Series wins at the Charlotte, North Carolina, road course. Get a look at all the angles of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet here.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 25 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Resides: Charlotte, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 Z HP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Z HP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be available to members of the media at the Charlotte Motor Speedway media center on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10:35 a.m. local time.

KEEP IT ROLLIN’: With one race left in the Round of 12, William Byron’s win at Texas Motor Speedway locked him into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Following his runner-up result at Talladega Superspeedway, the 25-year-old driver continues to lead the points standings. After 31 races, Byron leads the series in wins (six), stage wins (eight) and top-10 finishes (17). He also has led a single-season career-best 895 laps – second on the year to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson (898). In addition, Byron ranks second in average running position (10.36) and laps run in the top five (3,331). He is third in both top-five finishes (12) and laps run in the top 10 (4,787).

PLAYOFF PUSH: With five races in the Cup Series playoffs already complete, Byron has positioned himself as a top contender for the title. In the final five races that the field will visit en route to the championship event at Phoenix Raceway, Byron has a win at four of the tracks (Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix). In the postseason, he has the third-best average running position (9.92), run the third-most laps in the top 10 (1,043) and the fifth-most laps in the top five (542).

ROAD RINGER: Just a few weeks ago, Byron picked up his first Cup Series road course win at Watkins Glen International. In fact, he has led the most laps in road course races (94) this year, which is also his best mark in one season on that track style. This year, Byron has spent 168 laps running in the top five on road courses, which places him second in that stat.

ROVAL RUNDOWN: With five previous starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Byron is prepared for his sixth start at the 2.32-mile course. In his last five showings there, he has had strong runs going, collecting the pole position in 2019 as well as two top-10 finishes. In fact, Byron has led a total of 80 laps at his hometown road course – the second most of the Cup Series field behind only Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott (94). He also has an average finish of 14.60 at the ROVAL, which is eighth-best among those with four or more starts at the road course.

FUGLE FILES: This Sunday’s race at the Charlotte ROVAL will mark crew chief Rudy Fugle’s third start on the serpentine layout. In his first showing at the venue, Fugle and the No. 24 team qualified 11th and led 30 laps before an untimely caution late in the race shuffled the running order, leaving them with an 11th-place finish. All told, Fugle has 27 national series starts on road courses (17 in the Cup Series, three in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and seven in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series). He earned a road course win in the Cup series at Watkins Glen this season and in the truck ranks in 2015 (at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park).

PIT ROAD PROWESS: After 31 races in the 2023 season, the No. 24 pit crew remains in the top spot with the fastest average four-tire pit stop time of 11.032 seconds. The No. 24 pit crew consists of Spencer Bishop (jackman), Jeff Cordero (front-tire changer), Orane Ossowski (rear-tire changer), Ryan Patton (tire carrier) and Landon Walker (fueler).

Z BY HP IS HERE: Last week, Hendrick Motorsports announced its expanded partnership with HP Inc. While HP Inc. joined Hendrick Motorsports in October 2022, the new agreement includes primary sponsorship with Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet for this weekend’s Charlotte ROVAL event plus two primary races with the team each season from 2024-2026. HP takes pride in providing innovative, high-performance solutions that empower high-performance and data-driven teams. For a better look at Byron’s No. 24 Z HP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, click here.

HOME TRACK FEEL: In addition to the ROVAL being the home track of Byron, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, several other members of the No. 24 team also claim this as their home track including mechanic Jacob Bowman, from Pilot Mountain, and jackman Bishop, from Pinehurst.

48 Alex Bowman

Age: 30 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Resides: Concord, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 20th

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

ROVAL RINGER: This Sunday, Alex Bowman will take on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in the NASCAR Cup Series. The driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has shown speed in every appearance he has made at the road course layout, notching two top-five finishes and four top-10s in his four starts. In his most recent ROVAL start in 2021 (he missed the 2022 race due to injury), Bowman finished 10th after starting 12th. His average finishing position of 6.00 at this track leads drivers with at least four starts.

ROAD COURSE MASTER: Bowman is no stranger to running up front at road courses in NASCAR’s premier series. In fact, he has an average finish inside the top 10 on two serpentine layouts on the Cup Series schedule – Circuit of The Americas (4.33) and the Charlotte ROVAL (6.00). This season, he has earned top-five finishes at both COTA (third) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (fifth).

SET FOR THE RESTART: The Tucson, Arizona, native ranks as the fifth-best driver on restarts in 2023, according to data from Racing Insights. That mark is the second-best among the Hendrick Motorsports quartet, with teammate Kyle Larson is second in this statistical category.

HARRIS ON THE ROAD: Crew chief Blake Harris has two top-five finishes and four top-10s in nine road course starts atop the pit box in the Cup Series. On courses that turn left and right, his teams have an average start of 12.11 and an average finish of 15.44.

MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS: Bowman, who has been outspoken about his mental health, will wear a special helmet ahead of World Mental Health Day (on Oct. 10). Adorning a green ribbon on the side, Bowman has created merch through Alex Bowman Racing to help raise money and awareness for those who struggle with mental health issues. To buy a limited-edition t-shirt, click here.

CROWN THE KING: On Wednesday, Charlotte FC honored Bowman as their coronation honoree. The seven-time Cup Series winner took the field in the pre-game ceremonies and sat in the coronation throne, tying Ally’s worlds together in one venue.

FUELING FUTURES: Ally hosted its annual Fueling Futures event on the campus of Hendrick Motorsports this week. The primary partner of the No. 48 team created four individual “pit stops” for students from Charlotte’s Garinger High School and Harding University High School, providing a behind-the-scenes look at various job opportunities within the racing industry, including engineering, marketing, financial education and pit crew. After the group completed all the pit stops, Bowman and Ally Influencer Bernard Pollard answered questions from the students.

SAVE THEM ALL: Bowman and primary partner Ally are teaming up this year to bring back the Best Friends Animal Society donation effort. This week, the duo will make charitable contributions to Friends of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Services, Inc., which serves the local community in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bowman and Ally will donate $4,800 to Best Friends and Friends of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Services, Inc.. Ally will increase its donation to $10,000 if the No. 48 team wins on Sunday.

SHINING BRIGHT IN THE DAYTIME: For the race at the ROVAL, the No. 48 Ally Chevy will adorn its “day” scheme. This scheme hosts a white base with bright plum, grapefruit and seafoam stripes down the sides. Check out all the angles of the ride here.

HENDRICK

MOTORSPORTS /

2023 All-Time ROVAL Races 31 1,340 5 Wins 9* 300* 3* Poles 6 245* 1** Top 5 37* 1,227* 5** Top 10 58* 2,103* 12* Laps Led 1,992 79,309* 184* Stage Wins 14 93 2

*Most **Most (tie)

SAID SADDLES UP: Boris Said will be behind the wheel of the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with Greg Ives serving as the crew chief. Said is a former sports car series champion with victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. In 2005, he became the first American to win the prestigious 24 Hours of Nürburgring. Said has 29 starts in the Xfinity Series, which includes a win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal in 2010. Known as a road-course ringer throughout his 149 national series starts, the 61-year-old driver’s last NASCAR start came in 2022 at Circuit of The Americas.

EDGE OF SEVENTEEN: Prior to Saturday’s race, Hendrick Motorsports has made five starts in the Xfinity Series this year. NASCAR Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman have each made at least one appearance in the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Camaro with a combined three top-five finishes, four top-10s and one pole position. The No. 17 carries special significance to the Hendrick Motorsports family as it is the same number Ricky Hendrick drove and won with in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Rajah Caruth is slated to drive the car at Phoenix Raceway in the season finale on Saturday, Nov. 4. In its history, Hendrick Motorsports has earned one Xfinity Series championship (2003) and 26 race wins in the series.

PLAYOFF LOWDOWN: For the 10th straight season, Hendrick Motorsports has at least two drivers in the Round of 12. Byron and Larson remain in the playoff field. In addition, the Nos. 5, 9 and 24 teams are battling for the owner championship. Byron’s victory at Texas locks him into the Round of 8 and marks the 10th straight season that the organization has had at least one driver in that round.

CHAMPIONSHIP COUNT: The Rick Hendrick-owned team has a series-best 14 Cup Series championships. NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductee Jimmie Johnson accounts for half of those with seven (2006-10, 2013 and 2016). NASCAR Hall of Famer and team vice chairman Jeff Gordon racked up four titles (1995, 1997-98 and 2001). NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte (1996), Elliott (2020) and Larson (2021) each have one championship for the team. Nine of those titles have come in the playoff era (2004-present).

GOOD SIGN: In six of the last seven occurrences where a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won at least six races, that driver has gone on to win the title (Johnson in 2007-10 and 2013 and Larson in 2021). Byron has half dozen wins in the 2023 season.

RECORD SETTERS: Hendrick Motorsports has posted a series-best 57 wins in the playoffs, which is 21 more than the closest team. Johnson has the most with 29 victories. Among the current driver lineup, Elliott and Larson top the board with seven wins apiece in the playoffs followed by Byron and Bowman with one each.

ROVAL WINNERS: With three wins in the five races at the Charlotte ROVAL, the Concord, North Carolina-based team is the winningest team at the 17-turn layout. Elliott won back-to-back races in 2019 and 2020 and Larson scored the victory in 2021.

LEAD ON: A trio of Hendrick Motorsports drivers rank one-two-three in laps led at the Charlotte ROVAL. Elliott (94) is atop the board followed by Byron (80) and then Larson (60). In addition, two drivers rank one-two in average finish with Bowman (6.00) posting the best mark in front of Elliott (8.00).

RULERS OF THE ROAD: Totaling 27 victories, Hendrick Motorsports has the most all-time triumphs on road courses in Cup Series history. The two closest teams in this statistic have combined for only 23 wins. Since its inaugural season in 1984, the organization has won 28.13% of road course events (27 wins in 96 races). The team also tops the board among Cup Series squads on road courses in poles (25), top-five finishes (88), top-10s (148) and laps led (2,274). The team is tied for the most stage wins (15).

GREAT EIGHT: Eight different drivers (most by a Cup Series team on road courses) have accounted for the 27 road course wins: Gordon (nine), Elliott (seven), Larson (four), Tim Richmond (three), Byron (one), Johnson (one), Geoff Bodine (one) and Ricky Rudd (one).

STUDYING THE TRENDS: In the last nine 2023 Cup Series races, the organization has had at least one driver finish in the top five. This is the longest such streak in the series this season. Those top fives came at Michigan International Speedway (Larson), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (Elliott and Bowman), Watkins Glen (Byron), Daytona International Speedway (Elliott), Darlington Raceway (Larson and Byron), Kansas Speedway (Larson), Bristol Motor Speedway (Larson), Texas (Byron) and Talladega Superspeedway (Byron).

G56 RIDES AGAIN: Fans will get to see the Hendrick Motorsports Garage 56 car hit the track stateside when Jordan Taylor runs pace laps with the car ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race. The car took part in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans in collaboration with NASCAR, Chevrolet, Goodyear and IMSA. Taylor was a backup driver and coach for the team, which was comprised of drivers Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller. Vice president of competition Chad Knaus and Ives oversaw the effort as the team completed 285 laps at the 8.4-mile circuit.

WINDOW OF HOPE: Each of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers in Sunday’s race will participate in the Window of Hope pink window net program started by Kurt Busch. Following the race, each driver will sign their window net and it will be auctioned off through The Erik Jones Foundation, which is partnering with Busch for this cause. The auction for the signed pink window nets opens on Monday, Oct. 9 and closes on Monday, Oct. 16. Last year’s program raised more than $100,000 benefiting breast cancer research and treatment in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

QUOTABLE /

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL: “I like the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL, I think it’s fun. It’s a sketchy cut off race. I feel like I’ve gotten caught up in more messes there than I have clean finishes. We did win there a couple of years ago (2021), so I know we can have a good run again this weekend. We have just got to execute a little bit better than I did last year and try not to crash to make it to the next round.”

Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team’s outlook as it looks to advance to the Round of 8: “We’re going to look at everything we possibly can to make sure that we get the right number of points in the bank to transfer out of this round (of 12), which of course is very important to us. We also want to make sure we have a fast enough car and try to strategize ourselves correctly to get a great finish. We’ve learned a lot this year with road courses and improved our package a good bit. Hopefully, we’ve got a good car and make the right adjustments. There’s so many different things that can play out here with strategy. We’ve got to be smart and know what our objectives are to get the points that we need to transfer (to the Round of 8).”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the Charlotte ROVAL: “Charlotte (Motor Speedway ROVAL) is probably the most difficult of all of the road courses because it’s like trying to shove a big road course inside of a Bristol. That’s what it feels like. It’s just that choppy. When tracks are choppy like that, it’s just hard to get in rhythm. It’s hard to get in the flow. That’s what makes the ROVAL unique, just because it’s shorter than most of the road courses we go to and it’s laid out inside of a mile and a half. So, just finding that rhythm, finding that flow, it’s really hard to do there. Sometimes you can even have it at one point in time and lose it at another. It’s been pretty good to us the first couple trips at least, but not so much the last couple.”

Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the strength of the team in the owner playoffs: “Our performance has picked up and been really good in the playoffs. We’ve been able to get stage points, something that we struggled with earlier in the season which we knew we had to rectify. I’m happy with that trending the right way as we try to keep that going. With as little bonus points as we have, it’s pretty paramount that we picked up those stage points.”

Gustafson on past success at the ROVAL: “The (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL is a place we’ve had a lot of speed and a lot of success. Unfortunately, in the last two years, it’s been a tough place. Things can go wrong in a hurry. We had the incident with the No. 4 two years ago and then last year the sign fell off the wall when we were leading the race. Those things can cost you and that put us into a position that was tough. So, we know how volatile it can be, but we’re certainly confident in our ability to go and perform at a high level.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his goal for this weekend: “There’s seven more playoff points on the line this weekend for us that we could use for the next round. Winning the race and getting those five points will be our biggest goal. I really want to get a win at my hometown track. I grew up watching races there and we’ve had speed on both the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) oval and the ROVAL. It would be great to finish off the round with five more points and some great momentum heading into the Round of 8.”

Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what having stage breaks back will mean for teams: “Having stage breaks back is huge for how these races play out. We’ve seen this year at the other road courses a pretty much caution-free race. The guys who have pace qualify up front, collect stage points and have a really good shot at winning. With stage breaks, especially with this car where it’s really hard to pass, you pretty much have to forgo the stage points if you want to win the race. There’s not a ton of ways for the strategy to play out otherwise. It’s an either-or- situation and it’s a big difference for the guys who are closer to the cut line. It’s a give-and-take. It will be interesting for sure but it will be more fun from our seat since we’re already locked in.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his success at the Charlotte ROVAL: “I have had a lot of speed there in my four starts and it has been one of my better road courses statistically. Even when I look back at our other races on road courses, we have had a lot of speed and been able to be a factor in almost all of them. We had a third-place result at COTA, had a good No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Chicago before we were taken out and then ran really strong at Indy. I am really optimistic about our chances to go to the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL this weekend and be a car that is capable of winning. Our team has certainly had its struggles this season, but we have also been incredibly good at staying focused on the task at hand and this weekend is no different.”

Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset heading to the Charlotte ROVAL: “I have a lot of confidence in our road course package and what we have been able to develop for Alex (Bowman) over the year. Hendrick Motorsports already had a great foundation after their first year with the Next Gen car and then we continued to build off of that. We had a lot of speed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Alex has been really good at the ROVAL. Heading there this weekend is something we feel like we can go into more confident that we will unload with speed and be able to be in contention.”