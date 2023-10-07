Logano Leads Ford in Charlotte Roval Cup Qualifying

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Bank of America Roval 400 Qualifying | Saturday, October 7, 2023

Ford Qualifying Results:

7th – Joey Logano

13th – Michael McDowell

17th – Ryan Blaney

18th – Ryan Preece

19th – Brad Keselowski

20th – Chris Buescher

21st – Aric Almirola

22nd – Kevin Harvick

29th – Austin Cindric

30th – Chase Briscoe

31st – Harrison Burton

32nd – Todd Gilliland

34th – Zane Smith

35th – Andy Lally

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – “It’s nice to get something solid that we’ve developed over the last couple of weeks, so that felt good. We’ve just got to get a little bit faster. The 45 is in a different league right now, not that we can change a whole bunch, but there are enough things and enough knobs that we can tune on to try to get a little bit better for tomorrow. We’ll call the race the best that we know how to and try to maximize our finish,.”