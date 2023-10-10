Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang Team Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team reunite as the duo heads west to Las Vegas, Nevada and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A longtime partner of Gilliland since his Truck Series days, Frontline Enterprises returns to the No. 38 Ford Mustang after riding with Gilliland at the Martinsville Speedway earlier this season.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang return to the 1.5- mile oval after last competing at the track in March. The team goes into this weekend looking to better their 31st place finish.

Gilliland has a career best finish of 23rd in the Cup series at the track and 5th in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We’re ready for Vegas. We didn’t have the best results there in the Spring, but we’re returning with more resources and information this time around.

“There’re only a couple races left this season. We are going to make the most of them and fight each weekend for the best finish possible.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“The team and I have been hammering away all week for this race. We’re focused on the little details. Everything matters.

“I’m super excited to see Frontline Enterprises back on the Ford Mustang. They have been one of my longest standing partners, going back to my truck series days. Hopefully I can make them proud.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.