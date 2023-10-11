Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Las Vegas Motor Speedway October NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 302

Fast Facts

No. 38 RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr.

Primary Partner(s): G-Coin®

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Steve Addington

Spotter: Joe Campbell

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 23rd

Team Championship Point Standings: 30th

Notes of Interest:

Settled In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason, where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team.

In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Saturday afternoon’s race from Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway signifies the 12th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and just four races remain on circuit this season.

Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome G-Coin® as the primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 302.

The annual fall Las Vegas Motor Speedway race marks the 30th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and the 20th race overall from 2021 to 2023, where G-Coin®, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility, will be the primary partner.

G-Coin serves as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Graf Jr. at RSS Racing for the sixth time this season.

Sponsor Intel: G-Coin® (gcoin.com) is a digital title to real physical gold, where 1 G-Coin® equals 1 gram of a 99.99% pure, ethically sourced Responsible Gold™ kilobar.

G-Coin® allows for easy savings and sending of real gold with zero transaction fees and near instantaneous settlement times.

With G-Coin®, users can now effortlessly buy, sell, and monitor the value of their gold from the convenience of their smartphone.

Download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store and Go for Gold!

Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 87 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners:

ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support.

Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 G-Coin® Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, October 14, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring G-Coin® in several spots throughout the weekend, including the complete four-hour program on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 302 will mark Graf’s seventh start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

He has one top-15 and three top-20 finishes in his previous six efforts. His track-best result occurred during the 2023 spring edition of the Alsco Uniforms 300 when Graf steered to a track best of 15th after starting 17th for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Since 2020, Graf has an average Las Vegas finish of 26.3, has been running at the finish of five of his six previous starts, and has completed 1,016 of the 1,201 laps for an 84.6 percent lap completion.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 58 NASCAR Xfinity Series races with one top-10 finish. He holds an average starting position of 25.6 and an average result of 25.6.

Joe Graf Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 122 career Xfinity Series starts Graf has earned four top-10 finishes, including a seventh-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2023. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 25.7.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fifth in 2020 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with SS GreenLight Racing.

With Joe Gibbs Racing, he earned his non-superspeedway career-best qualifying effort of 11th at Kansas Speedway in September 2023.

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL | Drive for the Cure 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL, Graf hunted for his third top-10 finish of the season.

After starting his No. 38 G-Coin® Ford Mustang, the Mahwah, New Jersey native struggled to get the track position he desperately needed despite his best efforts. In a race where passing proved extremely difficult, Graf fought hard and maneuvered to a lead lap 31st place finish at the checkered flag.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 293rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his 11th race at the 1.5-mile facility in Sin City.

In his previous 292 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has three teammates at RSS Racing.

Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 Sci Apps Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 29 RSS Racing Ford Mustang and CJ McLaughlin returns to steer the No. 28 Sci Apps Ford Mustang.

Ryan Sieg is set to make his 331st career Xfinity Series start overall and 17th at Las Vegas.

Kyle Sieg is poised to make his 47th career Xfinity Series start and fourth at Las Vegas.

CJ McLaughlin is set to make his 38th career Xfinity Series start and fifth at Las Vegas.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), X | Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and X | Twitter (@RSS283839).

Joe Graf Jr. Quoteboard:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I am excited to return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway flying the G-Coin® colors this weekend. In the spring, I competed for Joe Gibbs Racing and utilized their resources to help with my craft on the track.

“Las Vegas is a high-speed mile-and-a-half track where speed and finesse are essential. There is plenty of room to race, and restarts are super critical. Sometimes, strategy comes into play there, too, so we need to be prepared for that.

“I look forward to applying what I learned in March with my RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers team on Saturday afternoon. We’ve had a couple of rough races at Texas Motor Speedway and the Charlotte ROVAL, so I’d like nothing more than to go to Las Vegas and have a strong finish before handing the wheel off for Homestead and returning for the season’s final two races.”

On The 2023 Season: “The end of the season is on the horizon, and I am working hard between my responsibilities with RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing to ensure I can give 100 percent behind the wheel.

“I want to make the most of this last month and deliver strong results.

“I just need to stay focused, communicate with my team, and utilize the knowledge I’ve gained over the past three years to recover and end the season on a high.”

Race Information:

The Alsco Uniforms 302 (201 laps | 301.5 miles) is the 30th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, October 13, from 4:05 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows. The 38-car field will take the green flag the next afternoon, Saturday, October 14 shortly after 12:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET). with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

About RSS Racing:

RSS Racing fields multiple entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series led by mainstay driver Ryan Sieg.

RSS Racing has competed in NASCAR events since 2009 from its headquarters in Sugar Hill, Ga.