Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Texas Post-Qualifying Report – 10.14.23

TORRENCE DELIVERS CAREER-BEST NUMBERS TO START NUMBER ONE IN TEXAS

All nine Toyota entries start inside the top-10 qualifiers

ENNIS, Texas (October 14, 2023) – It was a stellar qualifying session for Toyota’s Top Fuel teams at Texas Motorplex, just outside of Dallas. Four-time Top Fuel champions Steve Torrence delivered a career-best 3.632 elapsed time to earn his third No. 1 qualifier of the season. Points leader Doug Kalitta starts second with Billy Torrence, in his first start of the season, seeded fifth. All six Toyota-backed entries start inside the top-10 in the first round with Justin Ashley in sixth, Antron Brown qualified ninth and Shawn Langdon in the 10th spot.

In Funny Car, reigning Texas Motorplex winner Ron Capps leads the three Toyota GR Supra Funny Cars in fourth with a 3.844 second pass. Former Funny Car champion J.R. Todd moved inside the top-half of the field with his last pass and is seed in sixth with Alexis DeJoria in eighth.

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 1st (3.636) B. Hull Doug Kalitta Mobil 1 Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd (3.642) J. Hart Billy Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 5th (3.660) T. Schumacher Justin Ashley Leatherwood Distillery Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6th (3.661) C. Millican Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 9th (3.679) A. Prock Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 10th (3.683) L. Pruett

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Bob Tasca* Motorcraft Ford Mustang Funny Car 1st (3.822) J. Wyatt Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 4th (3.844) A. Laughlin J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 6th (3.857) B. Alexander Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 8th (3.876) T. Wilkerson

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

TF Qualifying Result: 1st

Can you talk about what the no. 1 qualifier means to you?

“It is definitely morale boosting to go out and go low ET. It was great to do it in the session that you can go out, sit on the saddle, get the check and do that. But more importantly today, we ran .66 on the first lap, .67 on the second lap. When you can be disappointed in a .67, it kind of gives you confidence. We went .72 in the first run, kind of as a layup, to go out there last night and try to run really hard and get low ET, and then today was about getting bonus points. When you have a race car that is consistent, it is always a confidence booster, especially when you are picking up points and pick up things that could be the deciding factor in winning or losing a championship. At this point, I’m probably more confident in my race car than any other time in the season. We are making really good strides at the right time. I’m looking forward to it. I’m very confident going into tomorrow, and it doesn’t hurt that it is a hometown crowd.”

