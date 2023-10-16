Racing to End Alzheimer’s raising funds and awareness at COTA

Joining Formula 1 in Texas, the team looks forward to adding to the season tally for its Houston-based beneficiary

LOS ANGELES (16 October 2023) – The Racing to End Alzheimer’s team heads to Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America season finale doubleheader with the goal of putting on a show for the Texas fans – and to help a nationally recognized, Texas-based Alzheimer’s research center make a difference in the fight to eradicate the disease.

One of the longtime beneficiaries of the Racing to End Alzheimer’s program is the Nantz National Alzheimer Center (NNAC), based in Houston. The NNAC was established by legendary sportscaster Jim Nantz in 2011, to honor his father, who passed away from the disease in 2008.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s mission is to increase awareness of this terrible disease while giving families a way to honor their loved ones in a very tangible way – and raising funds for research and treatment.

The team carries 186 names on the No. 43 Porsche 992 Cup Car driven by Mark Kvamme. For a $250 donation, a loved one’s name is placed on the car as it races across the United States (https://www.r2endalz.org), with 100% of the donations matched, and shared between the team’s two beneficiaries.

Since 2017, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has donated over $425,000 to the NNAC to assist vital research.

The NNAC has become a world-renowned research and referral center, dedicated to improving the quality of life for every patient by slowing memory-loss progression, and, one day, preventing the disease. The center is vigorously pursuing research and has made significant contributions toward identifying new medications aimed at delaying or stopping the progression of Alzheimer’s disease – which is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. The center’s work has contributed to the development of a new treatment regimen recently approved by the FDA.

“We need more and better cures for Alzheimer’s disease” says Dr. Joseph Masdeu, director of the Nantz National Alzheimer Center. “Even the one that was recently approved by the FDA only slows down the progressive worsening people with Alzheimer’s experience. We are looking at other approaches, such as building up a brain antioxidant and modifying brain inflammation. For people who are completely normal but at risk of getting Alzheimer because they have a family history of the disease, we are finding out whether they have a buildup of the beta amyloid protein and if so, giving them a medication already shown to reduce amyloid plaque.

“We could not do the groundbreaking research we do without the support of initiatives like Racing to End Alzheimer’s.”

With six Am class wins from 14 races so far this season – and podiums in all 14 – Kvamme heads to the season finale with a great deal of momentum. Kvamme is second in the points, and is determined to capture his second consecutive series championship title – and Frengs intends to spend every moment of this final race weekend of the year doing what he does best, with over 100,000 fans on hand.

“Being able to interact with Formula One fans is a very cool aspect of these race weekends,” said Racing to End Alzheimer’s founder Phil Frengs. “We’re thrilled to join the Carrera Cup series and to make this a record-breaking season in terms of donations to the Nantz Center and to UCLA.

“It’s going to add up over time and it’s going to make a difference in each of these organizations,” continued Frengs. “As a businessman and entrepreneur, I’m part of the group of people who thinks that we can always fix something. The truth of the matter is, when it comes to Alzheimer’s, there isn’t much you can do. For me, this foundation—this effort to raise awareness around Alzheimer’s and dementia—is something I can do.”

The Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America series will contest two races at the F1 Lenovo Grand Prix October 21 and 22. Race one takes the green flag Saturday at 3:10 p.m. EDT, with race two Sunday at 11:50 a.m. EDT. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S., on IMSA.tv, the NBC Peacock streaming app and PorscheCarreraCup.us.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’ wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer’s Center at Houston Methodist Hospital is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz III and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s. It is a world-class research, referral and care center that combines comprehensive patient services with the resolute pursuit of scientific breakthroughs in the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. UCLA is renowned for its compassionate, personalized Alzheimer’s care; innovative social and psychological programs; and robust support services for patients, caregivers and families. Via webinars and on-site education, UCLA works with Alzheimer’s and dementia programs across the country to improve care for patients and families alike.