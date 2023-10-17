All-female F1® Academy to race at 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

South Florida Motorsports confirm all-female championship will support 2024 event

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, welcome the news the all-female F1 Academy series will visit the Miami International Autodrome, as a support event for next year’s race on May 5-7, 2024. The announcement was made following the confirmation of the F1 Academy calendar, with Miami set to host round two of the junior category next year.

Created in early 2023, F1 Academy is designed to develop and prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of motorsport competition. Currently, five teams participate in the series featuring three racers in each, between the ages of 16 and 25. The drivers compete in Formula 4-spec Tatuus chassis powered by a 1.4-litre engine capable of 150mph. With performance figures of 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds the 15 identical cars offer the perfect proving ground for up-and-coming talent.

Now entering its third edition, the addition of F1 Academy reinforces the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX as one of the must-visit races on the Formula 1 schedule, with over 240,000 fans descending on the Miami International Autodrome in the past two events — and next year spectators will get a new way to enjoy all the action with the launch of the Grand Tour Experience.

For the first time, three different perspectives on the exciting track action will be available to purchase via the one ticketing option. Spectators will be able to choose the grandstand they would like to watch Sunday’s race from and there will be an option to experience two different amazing views of the circuit from alternative grandstands on both Friday and Saturday.

The three options available for the Grand Tour Experience will be the action at the start at Turn 1 Grandstand, the high-speed challenging left-hander at the Marina Grandstands and the exciting overtaking zone at the end of the back straight, visible from the AutoNation Grandstand at Turn 18. Ticket holders also get to experience the general admission Miami Campus, which includes access to the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium, to be able to view the F1 paddock Team Village, while also experiencing the incredible food and beverage options available in different areas such as Race Street, the F1 Fan Zone and the Marina.

“We are delighted to host F1 Academy in 2024 in addition to launching our Grand Tour Experience,” said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “We have been watching F1 Academy closely and are eager to support the initiative to develop the next generation of talent. Series such as this are extremely important in inspiring female participation in motorsport and we can’t wait to see how they perform next May. Plus we’re delighted that fans will get the opportunity to enjoy three different perspectives of the Miami International Autodrome next year with the launch of our Grand Tour Experience for 2024.”

“We’re thrilled that F1 Academy will be racing at the Miami International Autodrome next year as we expand our calendar and race alongside Formula 1 in 2024,” said Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy. “The announcement of next year’s calendar demonstrates the depth of support for the series as we look to inspire a new generation of young girls to get involved in motorsport, both on and off track. Having a presence in the United States is extremely important to us, and Miami has established itself as one of the biggest events on the F1 calendar. I want to thank the team at Miami for their support and for sharing our vision to create a positive impact not just in our sport, but also in all the communities in which we race.”

