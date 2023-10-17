CHAMPIONS SET TO BE CROWNED AT HISTORIC 58TH ANNUAL IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS IN POMONA

POMONA, Calif. (Oct. 17, 2023) – For the first time, In-N-Out Burger will be part of the final event of the NHRA Camping World Drag Series schedule, with the historic 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals set to take place Nov. 9-12 at legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

With NHRA and In-N-Out Burger, the two Southern California staples will partner for the massive event on the hallowed grounds at the historic track in Pomona. Since 1984, the NHRA Finals has been where champions are crowned, and this year’s race will feature the likes of Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan of Tony Stewart Racing to defending world champs like Ron Capps and Erica Enders aiming for championship glory and legacy-defining moments at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The world will again be watching this year, as the famed facility plays host to intense championship battles, incredible action and unforgettable moments. The weekend includes two qualifying sessions on both Friday and Saturday leading into championship Sunday, plus a weekend-long celebration of veterans. Fans can get closer to the action with a Top Eliminator Club experience, offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, as well as a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverage, driver appearances, a premium view and more.

Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Angie Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won last year’s event, while Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Capps (Funny Car), Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed world championships. The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), including eliminations at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12 as the season closes in style.

Southern California native Pruett jumped into the Top Fuel points lead and is looking to win her first world title. She leads by just four points over Doug Kalitta and is only 13 ahead of Steve Torrence. With Pruett and the veteran Kalitta both trying to win their first title, and Torrence after his fifth, this will come down to the wire and be the latest chapter in spectacular moments at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

Can Tony Stewart Racing make it a championship double-up in the nitro categories? Funny Car’s Matt Hagan hopes so. He’s won six times in 2023 and is back in the points lead, but Bob Tasca III, who is 36 points back, and Robert Hight, who trails Hagan by 69 points, both remain in championship contention, as does Capps, who is trying for a third consecutive title.

In Pro Stock, Enders is closing in on a sixth world title and her fourth in five years. She became the winningest female in motorsports in Dallas with her 47th win, opening up an 85-point lead against longtime rival Anderson. If it comes down to the two veterans, it will be another Pomona to remember. Anderson has been a Pomona legend over the years, winning an incredible 14 times at the track.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Gaige Herrera has enjoyed a historic season and currently enjoys a big points lead against the likes of Eddie Krawiec and defending world champ Smith. He also has a chance to set the all-time wins mark in a single season in the class. Herrera is currently at nine and wins at the last two events would get him there.

It all adds up to a historic weekend that no fan should miss. If that isn’t enough, champions will also be crowned in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as action in the Jr. Dragster Shootout, the “Walking Tall” P.T. Cruiser Wheelstander driven by “NitroMike” and autograph sessions, including one with legend Don “The Snake” Prudhomme and Capps.

Race fans at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners and 2023 world champs.

Fans are also invited to the Nitro Alley Stage all weekend, as the entertainment hub hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, influencer interviews and much more. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet and can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12 and 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 10, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 12. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 4 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

