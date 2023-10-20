Todd Gilliland and Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Make Donation to Baptists Health Systems’ Grand Gala

BASH/MTN E-Bike Donated by Gilliland During Visit to Homestead Hospital

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (October 20, 2023) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland visited the Baptist Health Homestead Hospital today with a two-wheel motorized gift to help benefit the hospital and its patients.

On behalf of Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes, Gilliland donated a BASH/MTN Mountain E-Bike to the Baptists Health Systems’ Grand Gala to be hosted this Saturday night at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The bike will be auctioned off with proceeds directly benefitting the Baptist Health Homestead Hospital and its patients.

While at the hospital, Gilliland toured the facility while offering photos and autographs to patients and staff. The hospital is an official partner of the Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

“It’s always humbling to visit a hospital and its staff and patients,” said Gilliland. “I am proud to have a partner such as Serial 1 E-Bikes who wants to give back to the local community. We are grateful to help Baptist Health Homestead Hospital raise some funds through the Serial 1 E-Bike donation today. We hope this will go a long way in helping all the patients at the hospital.”

Fans can learn more about The Grand Gala by visiting, www.baptisthealthgrandgala.org.

Gilliland’s No. 38 Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Ford Mustang will hit the Homestead-Miami Speedway starting with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can learn more about Serial 1 online at www.serial1.com. Dealers interested in our nationwide network can apply at Serial1.com Dealer inquiries. They can also be kept up to date on Twitter at @Serial1Cycles, Instagram at @Serial1Cycles, and you can follow Serial 1 on Facebook.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About Serial 1

Serial 1 offers premium E-Bikes that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Serial 1 has been recently acquired by Life Electric Vehicles, Inc. (Life EV), and bringing E-Bike manufacturing to the USA in 2024.

About Life EV

Life EV is a USA-based corporation, involved in the design, manufacturing and commercialization of electric vehicles, with a current emphasis on electric bicycles. Life EV manufactures its products utilizing free-trade zone processes in Broward County, Florida with a United States Certificate of Origin. Life EV through its affiliates, including Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:LFEV), was established to support and grow the E-Bike industry, bringing manufacturing jobs back to the USA.