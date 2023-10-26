Bayley Currey Joins Niece Motorsports Full-Time in 2024

Salisbury, N.C. (Oct. 26, 2023) – Bayley Currey will return to Niece Motorsports in 2024 – this time for a full season effort – piloting the No. 41 Chevrolet in the Craftsman Truck Series. The news comes on the heels of a strong top-five finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Currey in the No. 41 Unishippers Silverado.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to race for Niece Motorsports full-time next season,” said Currey. “Al [Niece] and everyone at Niece Motorsports have always been good to me, so it means a lot to get to race for them next year. I’ve been working in the shop for the majority of this season, so I’ve seen firsthand the preparation that goes into bringing quality Chevrolets to the track every week. I’m looking forward to running up front and contending for wins.”

In 2023, Currey impressed while running a partial schedule in the No. 41 Chevrolet. In 10 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts, Currey has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes. His best finish of the season was a fourth-place result at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Bayley is incredibly talented and we are excited to have him on board fulltime next year,” said Niece Motorsports General Manger Cody Efaw. “Bayley has been in the shop this season working alongside everyone here. He puts in the work on and off the track, and it continues to show in his performance. We have high expectations next season across the board at Niece Motorsports.”

Though next season will mark Currey’s first fulltime effort in the Truck Series, he is not short on experience. The Driftwood, Texas native has 43 Truck Series starts to his credit, along with 111 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts.

Sponsorship details for the No. 41 will be announced in early December.

Currey returns to the track for the Craftsman 150 at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 3. The season-finale will air live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 10:00 p.m. ET.

