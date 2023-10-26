DEREK KRAUS RETURNS TO SPIRE MOTORSPORTS FOR NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SEASON FINALE

Wisconsin Native to Pilot Second Entry at Phoenix Raceway

CONCORD, N.C. (October 26, 2023) – Spire Motorsports will field a second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) entry in next weekend’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway for Wisconsin native Derek Kraus.

Kraus will pilot the No. 77 Western States Flooring Chevrolet Silverado alongside teammate Marco Andretti, who will drive the No. 7 Parity Week by Gainbridge® Chevy, in the division’s final race of the season.

As part of an ongoing technical support relationship with JR Motorsports, Andrew Overstreet and Mike Hoffman will serve as crew chief and truck chief, respectively.

Kraus was nothing short of impressive while handling the driving chores for Spire Motorsports earlier this season at the Clean Harbors 175 at the famed Milwaukee Mile, where he started deep in the field and raced his way to a spirited eighth-place finish. He is a veteran of 75 NCTS starts with four poles, four top-five and 27 top-10 finishes.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Phoenix with Spire Motorsports and all the guys on that team,” said Kraus. “Phoenix Raceway is one of my favorite races on the schedule, just because of how competitive the track is. I’m thankful to have Western States Flooring on board and looking forward to putting on a good show for that group. We had a good day at Milwaukee earlier this season so hopefully we can pull some notes from that weekend and put them to good use in Phoenix.”

In five previous NCTS starts at the uniquely configured one-mile Avondale, Ariz., oval, the 22-year-old standout has recorded three eighth-place finishes and, coincidently enough, finished 23rd in the other two.

Kraus, a native of Stratford, Wis., has made seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for Kaulig Racing in 2023, recording three top-10 finishes. Of those seven starts, he has only finished outside the top 12 twice, and outside the top 20, once.

Most recently, Kraus raced Kaulig’s No. 11 Celsius Chevrolet to an 11th-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 10 NCTS starts in 2023, Spire Motorsports has recorded one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, snared the checkered flag at the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, while rising star Layne RIggs finished third in August at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Kraus is credited with adding a third top 10 to the team’s 2023 stat sheet after his eighth-place showing in Milwaukee.

“We’re happy to have Derek back in a Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado next weekend,” said team manager Mike Greci. “He did a nice job when he drove for us at the Milwaukee Mile and we think a lot of that success should translate to Phoenix. He’s incredibly mature for his age and has a knack for getting the most out of his equipment. When the opportunity came about to put him in a second truck for Phoenix, it was kind of all-hands-on-deck to figure out a way to make it happen. He’ll be a great compliment to Marco Andretti and vice versa, so we’re optimistic about the chances for both our trucks.”

The Lucas Oil 150 from Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, November 3 beginning at 10 p.m. EDT. The 23rd and final NCTS race of the 2023 season will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Western States Flooring …

Western States Flooring Inc. is a premier provider of flooring and installation services in the southwest United States. Established in 1991, Western States Flooring continues to be one of the largest providers for flooring services in the southwest.

As one of Arizona’s Shaw Design Centers, consumers can rely on beautiful products, professional installation, and great communication throughout their project. Western States Flooring has a public showroom in Chandler, Ariz., and flooring-services partnerships with Home Depot and Costco. With strong ties to the community and a long track record of happy customers, clients can rely on Western States Flooring Inc. to handle their project and provide a beautiful, finished product.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a full-time, two-car NASCAR Cup Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2023, Spire Motorsports fields the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for driver Corey LaJoie and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ty Dillon. The team also fields NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series teams in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFSTMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 20, 2023 when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.