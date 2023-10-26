Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Martinsville Speedway October NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Dead On Tools 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions (AMTS)

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 1028

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 15th

Team Championship Point Standings: 17th

Notes of Interest:

Stretch Drive: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing is set to close the first chapter of its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s penultimate Dead On Tools 250 race at the famed Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

The race signifies the 14th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. It continues the stretch drive for NASCAR’s secondary national series, with just two races remaining on its calendar.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Old Dominion, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 31, arrived at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 32nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 93 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Dead On Tools 250 will mark Moffitt’s sixth start at the famed 0.526-mile paperclip oval.

He has delivered one top-10, three top-15 and four top-20 finishes in his previous five efforts. His track-best result occurred during the 2023 spring edition of the Call811.com Before You Dig 250 when Moffitt steered to a track best of ninth after starting 16th for AM Racing.

In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has two NASCAR Cup Series and six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Martinsville.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a short track, Moffitt has made 14 starts throughout his career, earning three top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 18.8.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 115 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 31 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.8.

He earned AM Racing a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

In addition to 115 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 93 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Contender Boats 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their ninth top-10 finish of the season in the final intermediate race track of the season.

The AM Racing team unloaded with speed in their No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang. After a strong practice, Moffitt qualified his No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang sixth.

From the drop of the green flag, the team showcased they had a car capable of contending for their second top-five finish of the season after finishing fifth in Stage 1. Unfortunately, early in Stage 3, Moffitt was an innocent victim in a restart accident that prematurely ended the team’s day and a frustrating 35th-place finish.

In 31 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, nine top-10s, 16 top-15s, 20 top-20s, and an average finish of 17.9.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 130th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his seventh race at Martinsville Speedway.

In his previous 129 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and X | Twitter @brett_moffitt.

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Martinsville Speedway: “I am looking forward to returning to Martinsville Speedway this weekend and the opportunity to build on our team’s top-10 finish in the spring. Martinsville is definitely a track about rhythm and finesse.

“Martinsville is also a fun race track if you can keep up with the handling and handle the (race) traffic.

“Joe (Williams Jr., crew chief) has a good notebook, and we look to build on that during practice and qualifying and hope that we can execute over 250 laps on Saturday afternoon and deliver our 10th top-10 finish in the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series season.”

On The 2023 Season: “It is hard to believe that just two races are left in the Xfinity Series season. I’d love to close it out with a pair of top-10 finishes with our AM Racing team.

﻿”We have showcased speed the last couple of weeks, just suffered a lot of bad luck. Hopefully, that bad luck is over, and we’ll put us back in the top-10 on Saturday afternoon, where we know we belong.

“I am ready to end the year on a high note!”

Race Information:

The Dead On Tools 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the 32nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 5:05 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows. The 38-car field will take the green flag the next afternoon, Saturday, October 28 shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively.