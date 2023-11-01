Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, November 5 at 3:00 p.m. EST on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made six NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one win at the Bank of America ROVAL 400, five top five and 13 top-10 finishes.

After earning a race-high of 46 laps-led in the Bank of America ROVAL 400, the team has led a total of 88 laps in the 2023 season.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 22 NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway and has earned two top-10 finishes and led 18 laps.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one win, three top five, six top-10 finishes and has led 64 laps.

“I think we all look forward to getting to Phoenix after such a long season. Going to a racetrack like Phoenix is difficult. In the spring race, it widened out a lot. You could use all three to four lanes of the racetrack. Hopefully we finish the year off strong and build momentum going into the off season.” – AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes, with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“It’s bitter-sweet heading to Phoenix for my last race with Kaulig Racing. Historically, Phoenix isn’t one of my best tracks, but I’m hoping we can finish out strong together.” – Justin Haley on Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 27 NXS starts at Phoenix Raceway and has earned six top five and 19 top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 21 top five and 50 top-10 finishes.

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made 11 NXS starts at Phoenix Raceway where he has earned one win, one pole award, three top fives, eight top-10 finishes and has led 93 laps.

Hemric has earned six top five and 18 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

“Throughout the season you go through a lot and I am proud of all we have been through as a group, not only this season, but in general on the Xfinity side. I am excited to get back to a place that we have a lot of history at — a place that I feel like we have been building on as an organization. Hopefully leave these guys on the Xfinity side a package that they can go and build off of for 2024. Hopefully we can leave our mark and go have a good time.” – Daniel Hemric on Phoenix Raceway

Derek Kraus, No. 11 Western States Flooring Chevrolet Camaro

Derek Kraus will make his first start at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race.

Kraus made seven NXS starts for Kaulig Racing in the 2023 season and earned three top-10 finishes and led 21 laps.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Phoenix with this No. 11 team. Phoenix is one of my favorite racetracks on the schedule, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to finish out the year strong with Kaulig Racing!” – Derek Kraus on Phoenix Raceway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his second start at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. He finished fifth and led two laps in the United Rentals 200 in March

Smith currently sits 10th in the NXS points standings with one win, eight top fives and 12 top-10 finishes this season.

“We ran really well at Phoenix earlier in the year and had a strong enough car to finish in the top three. Even though it’s a mile long, Phoenix races like a short track, so I’m pretty excited to finish off the schedule there. While our past two finishes weren’t great, I think we’ll end the season on a positive note.” – Chandler Smith on Phoenix Raceway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.