NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE TO OFFER THE ULTIMATE FAN RACING EXPERIENCE ON MONDAY FOLLOWING SELECT NASCAR CUP SERIES WEEKENDS

CHARLOTTE, NC (November 3, 2023) – Motorsports’ leading fan driving experience partners – Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience and Richard Petty Driving Experience – announced today they will now offer on-track racing dates on Monday following select NASCAR Cup Series events at 14 tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.

“Mondays are usually the most-hated day of the week – until now,” said Robert Lutz, CEO of Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience and Richard Petty Driving Experience. “We’re turning the Monday morning blues upside down with a high-speed adventure that’s sure to leave you smiling. Race fans, thrill seekers and corporate guests will have an opportunity to ride or drive an authentic NASCAR Cup Series car on the same track just like their NASCAR idols did the day before. It’s like playing Augusta National the day after the masters.”

The participating NASCAR Cup Series tracks and dates include:

February 19 – Daytona International Speedway

March 4 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 11 – Phoenix Raceway

April 1 – Richmond Raceway

April 15 – Texas Motor Speedway

April 29 – Dover Motor Speedway

May 13 – Darlington Raceway

May 20 – North Wilkesboro Speedway

June 24 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 1 – Nashville Superspeedway

August 12 – Richmond Raceway

September 2 – Darlington Raceway

September 9 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

October 21 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

November 11 – Phoenix Raceway

Whether considering the ultimate holiday gift or planning NASCAR vacations for 2024, the new NASCAR Racing Experience Monday Funday package is an excellent way to complete the NASCAR race weekend at high speed. Limited space is available. To book your Monday after the Race visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com.

About NASCAR Racing Experience: NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic racing programs available to motorsports fans nationwide. There’s no lead car to follow and drivers race without an instructor alongside. The drivers compete in real NASCAR race cars driven by NASCAR drivers including Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs and Corey Lajoie, among others.

Reservations can be made at www.NASCARRacingExperience.com Gift Cards are available for any amount and never expire. The customer service department is available seven days a week. NASCAR Racing Experience programs are conducted at 19 racetracks across the United States and offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports themed events. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com.