The Amateur Guide to Shopping for a Used Sports Car

If you’re in the market for a sports car, it’s likely because you love the feel of the road beneath your tires, the handle and agility of your vehicle, and the power of your engine. Sports cars are powerful and stylish, and many of them are just the right kind of status symbol you want to show off.

That said, sports cars are usually significantly more expensive, and luxury and high-end makes can threaten to break the bank.

Buying used is a smart way to save on your dream car. You can get all of the performance you want in your vehicle without paying a premium to be the first one to sit in the driver’s seat. Use this checklist to find a used sports car that will meet your expectations and save you some money.

#1 Mileage

Mileage is always an important factor when you’re shopping for a used vehicle. As a rule of thumb, a high mileage tends to be around 12,000 miles per year, so a three-year-old car with 36,000 miles or more has been used pretty heavily.

#2 Condition

Mileage isn’t necessarily the most important factor, though. A heavily used car that’s also been well-maintained can be a safer purchase than one with a record of spotty maintenance or active problems when you purchase it. Give used vehicles a thorough inspection before you drive away.

#3 Speed and Horsepower

Now that you’ve narrowed down your search with the same criteria you’d apply to any used car, it’s time to get into those qualities that make a sports car tick.

Speed and horsepower tend to be near the top of the list for sports car enthusiasts. If this is going to be your first sports car, the rule of thumb is that 400 hp is the sweet spot for learning how to handle that kind of power and still have plenty of fun. More experienced drivers may want to make sure they have more.

Don’t forget to consider the power-to-weight ratio, as a heavier car will require a more powerful engine.

#4 The Right Type

There are a number of terms used for different sports cars, and you should make sure you’re getting the one you want.

The first thing people usually think of when it comes to sports cars is a coupe or convertible like the BMW M4. This is the car you want when you feel like letting the top down and feeling the wind whip through your hair. A coupe is a two-door with only about 33 cubic feet of space.

In contrast, a saloon is a more spacious four-door, and souped-up versions are often called super saloons. A grand tourer (GT) is designed for high speeds and long distances and offers a combination of performance, style, and comfort.

#5 Fuel Efficiency

The problem with a powerful engine is that it can devour your gas budget. It’s also worth checking whether a model requires premium so that you can accurately budget your fuel costs.

Sports cars can be a lot of fun. This checklist will help you find the perfect sports vehicle.