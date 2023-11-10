WTRAndretti Enters Full-Season GTD Entry with Lamborghini Squadra Corse for 2024

Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal to Share Full-Season Driving Duties in the No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2

(BROWNSBURG, Indiana.) November 10, 2023 — Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) and Automobili Lamborghini announced today a full season effort with the No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) Class Championship of the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Since 2015, WTRAndretti has seen great success with Lamborghini, taking home nine (9) Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) North America Championship titles, back- to- back championships in the PRO Class Championships and a Lamborghini Grand Finals title. The team plans to continue to field four to six Lamborghini Super Trofeos in all four classes in 2024.

Longtime WTRAndretti drivers, and reigning Lamborghini Super Trofeo PRO Champions, Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal will be the team’s full season co-drivers of the No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 entry for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Additional drivers and the livery of the No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Coming off a second-consecutive PRO class championship in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series, Marcelli is ready to bring his experience and expertise behind the wheel of a Lamborghini GT3 full season in 2024. In 2023, the Canadian-driver pulled “double duty” while racing in the GTD Class co-piloting the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 – even earning GTD pole position for the famed Twelve Hours of Sebring. Marcelli, a multi-time sportscar champion, also has accolades in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, SRO GT World Challenge America Europe Le Mans series and more.

As co-driver pairing with his Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America teammate Marcelli, Formal joins as the other half of the full-season pairing and there is no doubt that the pair will be a force to be reckoned with. First joining WTRAndretti in 2021, Formal alongside Marcelli have broken records en route to both LST North America PRO class championship titles in 2022 and 2023. Formal also gained experience in the competitive GTD field as an endurance co-driver in the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 in 2023. Prior to his sportscar experience, the Costa-Rican driver worked his way up through the karting ranks earning many championship titles along the way.

The 2024 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season kicks off with the annual three days of Roar Before the 24 testing, January 19 – 21, 2024, followed by the endurance classic, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 25-28, 2024. NBC and Peacock, along with IMSA.TV, will provide flag-to-flag coverage of the race on its family of networks.

Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport, Automobili Lamborghini:

“We are particularly proud to start the GTD program with WTRAndretti, we are cooperating with success with Wayne’s team since few years in our Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, supporting talent drivers like Danny and Kyle in their career, so we are very excited to have these drivers in our Huracán GT3 EVO 2 starting from Daytona!”

Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti:

“We’re really excited that Lamborghini has come to us and regarded us as a team that is worthy of a factory program. Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli will be doing the full season. We’ve got a long history with Lamborghini with us running four cars a year in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, so there’s a great relationship already built. Like I always said, everything to do with success in motorsport, is to be able to have people you can communicate with and build relationships with, so very excited about that with Lamborghini.”

Kyle Marcelli, 2024 No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Driver:

“I couldn’t be more excited to make my full time return to the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with WTRAndretti. It has been three years in the making, first taking an opportunity with WTR to drive the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in the PRO Class in 2021, then winning back-to-back Championships in 2022 and 2023. It has always been the long-term plan in house to be back at the top level of the sport. I know the team has been working so hard to put this together and we are just thrilled that it is happening. I couldn’t be prouder to be doing it with Lamborghini. It just seems like an obvious and seamless fit for the team and us. To continue to share the cockpit with Danny, we have developed a great relationship on and off the track. We complement each other very well and in different ways. Excited for the coming season. We will make the most of it.”

Danny Formal, 2024 No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Driver:

“What can I say. 2024. My dream come true! My first full season, endurance, and sprint championship, in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship with WTRAndretti and Lamborghini Squadra Corse. My dream come true. So thankful for the opportunity to share the car with my brother, Kyle Marcelli in our fourth year together. We have been pushing each other so hard these past four years. We have two Lamborghini Super Trofeo PRO Championships. Just grateful, thankful, excited, and looking forward to starting the 2024 season with a bang at Daytona and try to get a couple wins this season and hopefully a championship.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

In 2023, Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) will expand to a two-car GTP program as well as an entry in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti will continue its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has nine North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini Grand Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.