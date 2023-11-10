Flying Lizard Motorsports Makes Grand Entrance in Italy for Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals

Campagnano di Roma, Italy (November 10, 2023) – Embarking on its second season in the fiercely competitive Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship, Flying Lizard Motorsports is set to culminate the year in the picturesque Italian countryside. The championship will unite with its European and Asian counterparts to determine the ultimate world champions. The thrilling conclusion begins with the final doubleheader of the North American championship, scheduled for November 16-17, followed by the final showdown on November 18-19, where all three series will converge for the quest to claim the coveted world title. This finale event will feature the participation of all four Flying Lizard Lamborghini Super Trofeo cars, each aiming to conclude the season on a successful note.

“The World Finals for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series is such a great event,” reflected Program Manager Darren Law. “It is all about Lamborghini and great racing. It is exciting to have the opportunity to race a such great track in Italy. Last year the event was held at the Portimão circuit in Portugal and provided great racing and an exciting finish as Slade Stewart won the North American championship and almost won the World Finals. We still have a lot of racing to do, and it is a busy weekend with a total of four races in four days. Since neither the team or the drivers have been to Vallelunga, so we have all been studying the track, watching videos, and most of the guys have been putting in time on their simulators. We still have a shot to be on the podium with all our cars in both the races and the championship standings, so we can’t wait to get this event started.”

Hosting the prestigious event is the Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi circuit, sitting 20 miles north of Rome, Italy. The 2.538-mile, 15 turn circuit was first built as a sand oval in 1959 but came to its present permanent road course layout in 2005. With fast straights and tight turns, the course will surely host exciting race action to close out the season.

In the No. 14 Lamborghini Super Trofeo pink unicorn entry, drivers Slade Stewart and Andy Lee enter the final race of the year in sixth place in the championship point standings with a total of 65 points. After winning the LB Cup class championship in 2022, Stewart partnered with Lee to advance to the Pro/Am class, which provided a strong level of competition. Their top finish to date is their second-place result in race two at VIRginia International Raceway. With a maximum of 32 points still within reach, the dynamic duo harbors aspirations of clinching third place in the final standings.

For the No. 68 entry of Chris Bellomo and Johannes Van Overbeek, they hold 60 points in the championship points tally, just five points shy of their teammates in the No. 14. Their partnership commenced with the team’s lone triumph of the season in Round One, followed by podium visits with a commendable second-place finish at Road America and a respectable third place at VIRginia International Raceway. This pairing also has the potential to close out the season from third place in the final standings.

Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller have enjoyed a strong debut season in the single-make series, steering the No. 41 entry. Their journey has been adorned with podium finishes at prestigious venues like WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen International, and VIRginia International Raceway. Currently occupying the eighth place in the Pro/Am point standings, they trail Bellomo and van Overbeek by just one point, also hinting at the possibility of concluding the season among the top three.

Representing Flying Lizard in the Am class up to this point, driver Tom Tait has exhibited remarkable progress in the No. 64 Super Trofeo car. His journey has included securing his first series podium at Road America, in addition to a pair of commendable fourth place finishes at Virginia International and Laguna Seca, along with a notable top-five finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As the season approaches its conclusion, Tom Tait has decided to make a change for the final round by having his coach, professional driver Guy Cosmo, join him for the final round of the US championship event. This will be the first time Tom Tait has entered the ultra-competitive Pro/Am class and Cosmo’s season debut with Flying Lizard in the Super Trofeo series.

The world finals are set to commence with test sessions on Monday, November 13, with the North American series’ final two races scheduled for Thursday and Friday, November 16 and 17, respectively. Subsequently, all three series will convene for the World Finals, which promises an electrifying showdown to determine the series’ top competitors. Notably, the Am and LB Cup classes will compete separately from the Pro and Pro Am classes, each vying for supremacy in two final races to crown the World Champions.

All the high-stakes action will be broadcast live on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube page, with live updates available through Flying Lizard Motorsports’ media channels.

Schedule | All Times CET

Monday, November 13 | Super Trofeo North America Finale Begins

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Test Session 1

11:20 AM – 12:20 AM Test Session 2

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Test Session 3

Tuesday, November 14

9:10 AM – 10:10 AM Test Session 4

12:50 PM – 1:50 PM Test Session 5

4:00 PM – 4:50 PM Practice 1

Wednesday, November 15

9:15 AM – 10:05 AM Practice 2

3:05 PM – 3:25 PM Qualifying 1

3:35 PM – 3:55 PM Qualifying 2

Thursday, November 16

1:45 – 1:50 PM Grid Walk

2:05 PM – 2:55 PM Race 1

Friday, November 17

1:10 PM – 1:15 PM Grid Walk

1:30 PM – 2:20 PM Race 2

Saturday, November 18 | Super Trofeo World Finals Begin

7:40 AM – 7:55 AM Warm Up – Am/LC

8:05 AM – 8:20 AM Warm UP – Pro/Pro Am

10:15 AM – 10:35 Qualifying Session 1 – Am/LC

10:45 AM – 11:05 AM Qualifying Session 2 – Am/LC

11:15 AM – 11:35 AM Qualifying Session 1 – Pro/Pro Am

11:45 AM – 12:05 PM Qualifying Session 2 – Pro/Pro Am

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.

About Emerald Center

Emerald center is a premier lifestyle and home furnishings retail mixed use center featuring IKEA and over 2 million square feet of mixed use development serving the Southeast Phoenix market. Emerald center is located at the Northeast corner of I-10 and Warner Rd., Tempe, AZ.

About Chandler Pavilions

Chandler Pavilions is the most successful retail power center in Chandler, Az. With Marquis tenants including Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, REI, Flemings Steak House, and over twenty restaurants l, totaling 2 million square feet of retail tenants. Chandler Pavilions is located at the northeast and southwest corners of I-10 and Ray Rd, Chandler Az.