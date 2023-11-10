Search
RACE OF CHAMPIONS MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES MORE RACE DATES; LANCASTER MOTORPLEX SPENCER SPEEDWAY, AND WYOMING COUNTY INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY ADD 2024 RACE DATES

— Race of Champions Management Negotiating ‘New and Improved’ 2024 Plans –

Elma, N.Y. – (November 10, 2023) – Race fans and competitors can continue to fill their calendar with race dates for the 2024 racing season to attend exciting Race of Champions “Family of Series” events.

Lancaster Motorplex has added Thursday, June 27th and Saturday, August 17th, Thursday, June 27th, the Race of Champions Modified Series will run the “Ol’ Boy Cup 60”, while on Saturday, August 17th, the Series will run the 35th Annual” Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110”. For the first time in the history of the event a lap sponsorship program will be established which will be managed by the families involved and distributed at the event.

Race of Champions Management is also able to announce the race dates for Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y.

Opening night at Spencer will be Friday, May 31st. A special event will take place on Friday, June 14th. Friday, July 12th. Friday, August 2nd, will be the traditional running of the “Whittaker Ford F-50” Race of Champions Modified Series race, 50-laps and $5,000-to-win. Friday, August 17th and the” Maynard Troyer Classic V” on Friday, August 30th. Full details on the running of the Maynard Troyer Classic V and the balance of the Spencer Speedway schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Race of Champions Management is continuing to work on several traditional and potential “new” events, including a potential change for the Race of Champions Weekend.

Wyoming County International Speedway “The Bullring” is also posting four Race of Champions Family of Series dates, beginning with Saturday, May 25th. Additional dates include Sunday, June 16th, Saturday, June 29th, and the end-of-season Saturday, October 5th benchmark event for the Race of Champions and Wyoming County. Full details of all events will be announced shortly.

“We are working diligently to get our entire schedule out to participants and fans,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “We know some things need to change so we are looking at everything and every option. We are in negotiation with several traditional venues as well as some venues new to the Series. This past season was an exciting one and we are just looking at continuously improving our product as well as giving racers and fans an opportunity to compete at premier events throughout the region.”

Race of Champions along with Mahoning Valley Speedway in Lehighton, Pa., and Evans Mills (NY) Speedway management are currently working on announcing their dates in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned as more dates become available for the Race of Champions Family of Series including the entire schedule release in the near future.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing” The 74th annual Race of Champions weekend concluding with the running the 74th annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 will take place in 2024 and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

Follow us on Twitter; Instagram and Facebook; @RoCModSeries or visit our website: www.rocmodifiedseries.com

2024 – Race of Champions “Family of Series” Schedule “To Date”-Subject to Change- 
DAYMONTHDATETRACKFEATURED DIVISION
SaturdayApril13Lake Erie SpeedwayModifieds
SaturdayMay11Chemung Speedrome                  Modifieds
FridayMay17Spencer Speedway                       Open Practice
SaturdayMay25Wyoming CountySportsman
FridayMay31Spencer Speedway                       TBA
SaturdayJune8Holland SpeedwaySportsman
FridayJune14Spencer Speedway                       TBA
SaturdayJune15TBATBA
SundayJune16Wyoming CountySportsman
ThursdayJune27Lancaster MotorplexModifieds
SaturdayJune29Wyoming CountySportsman
FridayJuly12Spencer Speedway                       Sportsman
SaturdayJuly13TBATBA
SaturdayJuly20Chemung Speedrome                  Sportsman
SaturdayJuly27Holland SpeedwayModifieds
FridayAugust2Spencer Speedway                       Modifieds
SaturdayAugust10Chemung Speedrome                  Modifieds
FridayAugust16Spencer Speedway                       Sportsman
SaturdayAugust17Lancaster MotorplexModifieds
SaturdayAugust24Holland SpeedwaySportsman
FridayAugust30Spencer Speedway                       Modifieds
FridaySeptember6TBATBA
SaturdaySeptember7TBATBA
SundaySeptember8TBATBA
SaturdaySeptember14Chemung Speedrome                  Sportsman
FridaySeptember20TBATBA
SaturdaySeptember21TBATBA
SundaySeptember22TBATBA
SaturdayOctober5Wyoming CountySportsman

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

