Josh Berry and Ryan Preece Join KHI’s Late-Model Program

Both will Pilot the No. 62 Ford for Kevin Harvick Inc.

Harrisburg, N.C. (November 10, 2023) – Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) announced today Josh Berry and Ryan Preece will join the team’s late-model program competing in races during November and December 2023.

Berry, driver of the No. 4 Ford in the Cup Series, will return to his roots competing in three Late Model Stock races behind the wheel of the No. 62 Ford Mustang. Berry will make his KHI debut on November 11 for the Fall Brawl at Hickory Motor Speedway where he will be paired for the first time with his Cup crew chief, Rodney Childers.

“I’m really looking forward to running the KHI late model,” said Berry. “Late Model Stock racing is something I’ve done a lot of in the past, so to get to do that with KHI and Kevin as they are rebuilding is going to be a lot of fun.”

In addition to this weekend’s race at Hickory Motor Speedway, Berry will also compete in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway on November 18 and the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park on November 26.

On December 3, Preece will climb behind the wheel of the No. 62 Morton Buildings Ford Super Late Model for the coveted Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway. This will mark Preece’s second appearance competing in the late model crown jewel event.

“The Snowball Derby is a prestigious race for all those full fender guys, and me coming from the Northeast and open wheels, I almost feel like the outlaw,” Preece said. “That guys who is not from the series and I’m going to come in and try to take their trophy. Driving for Kevin Harvick and KHI, and representing Morton Buildings, it would mean a lot to me to bring the Tom Dawson trophy back to North Carolina and maybe back to Connecticut one day.”

The Fall Brawl and the South Carolina 400 can be watched live on FloRacing.com and the 56th running of the Snowball Derby can be seen live on RacingAmerica.tv.

About Kevin Harvick Inc.

Established in 2001 by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and his wife DeLana, Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Series through the 2011 NASCAR season. During that time, KHI earned 10 Xfinity Series wins, 45 Truck Series wins and three Truck Series championships, including two championships with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday, Jr. Following the 2011 season, KHI stepped away from full-time competition until its return in 2023.