CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR SERIES WRAPS UP 2023 SEASON AT BAKERSFIELD AND PLACERVILLE

(Torrance, CA, November 13, 2023) The California Lightning Sprint car series will conclude its 28th season this week with races at the Bakersfield Speedway and the Placerville Speedway. The 7th Annual Western States Lightning Sprint Car Championship presented by Channel Islands Floorcoverings will kick off the busy week at Bakersfield on Tuesday, November 14th. It will be the final points-paying race of the CLS season, and the finale of the CLS/POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints “Best of the West Series.” The CLS will then head north to close 2023 with Bay Cities Racing Association at the prestigious Hangtown 100 on Friday and Saturday, November 17th and 18th.

Heading into Saturday’s clash at Bakersfield, legendary Bobby Michnowicz is on the cusp of his historic sixth CLS championship. Going into the race on “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval,” the Oak Hills driver has a 111-point lead over Palmdale’s Eric Greco. With only 142 points available on the night, Michnowicz could see the championship decided before the main event.

Behind the lead duo, there will be a tremendous fight to the finish for third. Lakewood’s Aiden Lange is third coming into the battle on the famous Kern County clay oval. However, he is only 31 points ahead of “Rockstar” Jon Robertson of Torrance. If that is not tight enough, 2022 Rookie of the Year Connor Speir of Fillmore is just 25 points behind Robertson and 56 markers shy of Lange. Those three spots could be completely flip-flopped by night’s end.

In the Best of the West Series finale, the same two drivers are on top with Michnowicz again leading the way. Greco, a Glendale College first-year student, only trails Michnowicz in the BWS by 64 points. Yucca Valley’s Jeff Dyer is third with defending POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint champion Brent Sexton of Lakeside fourth. Speir is fifth.

The bad news for all of the competition is that Michnowicz has won three of the first six Western States Lightning Sprint Car Championships. Those three wins have come in the past four runnings of the event including last year’s edition. The good news for the competitors is the fact that he has only captured one of the four CLS main events at the “Okie Bowl” this year. Other Bakersfield victors in 2023 are San Diego’s AJ Bender, California Highway Patrol Officer Dyer, and Colorado’s Chris Crowder.

In addition to the regular purse, Channel Islands Floorcovering is guaranteeing the winner will take home more than $500.00 and all starters will get at least $100.00. In addition, there is $1,250.00 in lap money with $25.00 to the leader of each lap, $15.00 for the driver in second, and $10.00 for the third place racer. AG Sandcars/XXX Racing is paying $50.00 to the winner of heat #1. The winner of heat #2 will get $50.00 courtesy of T Shirts By Timeless. The heat three is going to pocket $50.00 from Iza.ini. Brent Horn’s Iron Alliance Engineering is rewarding the fastest qualifier with $100.00 and PJ Beneditti has $100.00 for the main event Hard Charger.

In addition to those titles being decided on Tuesday, the SWLS crown will be settled as well. Dyer has a comfortable 71-point lead over Sexton going into the closer. Threatening Sexton is Dyer’s 16-year-old son Seth. He is just 11 points behind Sexton. Last Saturday at Perris Jeff Dyer won the main event after both Sexton and Seth broke.

As well as the series regulars, another factor in Saturday’s show will be Brodey Graham. The 15-year-old high school football player shocked the CLS regulars when he jumped into a lightning sprint car for the first time and spanked the field in the main event at the Ventura Raceway on October 28th. On Tuesday, he will be heading straight from school to the cockpit of Mike Schweitzer’s #41B to try and make it two wins in a row.

In addition to the lightning sprints, the USAC National Midgets, and American Stocks will also be in action at Bakersfield. Spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00. Adult tickets are $20.00. Seniors 65 and over and military with proper ID get in for $18.00. Kids 6-12 are $10.00 and children 5 and under are free. Parking is free. The track is located at 5001 North Chester Ext. Ave., Bakersfield (93308). The track website is http://www.bakersfieldspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (661) 393-3373.

After the show in Bakersfield, the CLS will head to Placerville to join the BCRA for the final two races of the 2023 season at the Hangtown 100. The two wingless races will be non-point shows for the CLS. Drivers AJ Bender and Grant Sexton gave the CLS a clean sweep when they won all three Hangtown events in 2022.

Gates at Placerville will open each day at 3:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00. As well as tickets being available at the track each day before the races, they can also be purchased in advance at the following link online https://www.placervillespeedway.com/. The track is located at 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville, California. The office phone number is (530) 344-7592.

The following companies are marketing partners with the CLS in 2023. Hoosier Tires West, T-Shirts By Timeless, Extreme Mufflers, RacingJunk.com, Advanced Racing Suspension, Channel Islands Floorcoverings, King Racing Products, BR Motorsports, EZ Up, RC Fuel Injection, and Triple X.

2023 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Point Standings

Bobby Michnowicz, Lomita, CA … 1887 Eric Greco, Palmdale, CA … 1776 Aiden Lange, Lakewood, CA … 1380 Jon Robertson, Torrance, CA … 1349 Connor Speir, Fillmore, CA … 1324 Jeff Dyer, Yucca Valley, CA … 1228 Seth Dyer, Yucca Valley, CA … 1055 Cody Nigh, Camarillo, CA … 959 Pat Kelley, Chino, CA … 835 AJ Bender, San Diego, CA … 746

CLS vs BCRA Civil War Standings

Greg Dennett, BCRA … 504 Eric Greco, CLS … 485 Bobby Michnowicz, CLS … 447 Dakota Albright, BCRA … 441 Aiden Lange, CLS … 430 Chris Crowder, BCRA … 343 Connor Speir, CLS … 327 Jon Robertson, CLS … 272 Leland Day, CLS … 245 Seth Dyer, CLS … 243

2023 CLS vs SWLS Best of the West Standings

Bobby Michnowicz, Lomita, CA, CLS … 666 Eric Greco, Palmdale, CA, CLS … 602 Jeff Dyer, Yucca Valley, CA, CLS … 535 Brent Sexton, Lakeside, CA. SWLS … 490 Connor Speir, Fillmore, CA, CLS … 447 Jon Robertson, Torrance, CA, CLS … 447 Seth Dyer, Yucca Valley, CA, CLS … 438 Pat Kelley, Chino, CA, CLS … 403 Cody Griggs, Lakeside, CA, SWLS … 299 Robbie Brockman, El Cajon, CA, SWLS … 280

2023 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

March 10 Imperial Raceway CLS/SWLS “Best of the West” Round #1 AJ Bender

March 11 Imperial Raceway CLS/SWLS “Best of the West” Round #2 Braden Chiaramonte

March 18 Bakersfield Speedway CLS With USAC Western Midgets Rained Out

April 1 Mohave Valley Raceway CLS/SWLS “Best of the West” Round #3 Brent Sexton

April 8 Bakersfield Speedway CLS AJ Bender

May 13 Ventura Raceway CLS With USAC 360 Sprint Cars Bobby Michnowicz

May 20 Bakersfield Speedway CLS/SWLS “Best of the West” Round #4 Bobby Michnowicz

June 3 Bakersfield Speedway CLS/BCRA “Civil War Series Round” #1 Jeff Dyer

June 17 Ventura Raceway CLS/SWLS “Best of the West” Round #5 Bobby Michnowicz

July 8 Ventura Raceway CLS Bobby Michnowicz

August 19 Ocean Speedway CLS/BCRA “Civil War Series Round” #2 Chris Crowder

September 9 Bakersfield Speedway CLS/BCRA “Civil War Series” Round #3 Chris Crowder

September 23 Ventura Raceway CLS Aiden Lange

September 30 Merced Speedway CLS/BCRA “Civil War Series” Round #4, Eric Greco

October 14 Mohave Valley Speedway CLS/SWLS “Best of the West” Round #6 Jeff Dyer

October 28 Ventura Raceway CLS Brodey Graham

November 14 Bakersfield Speedway CLS/SWLS Best of The West Round #6

November 17 Placerville Speedway “Hangtown 100” No Points Non Wing

November 18 Placerville Speedway “Hangtown 100” No Points Non Wing

PAST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS

1994 Tony Everhart

1995 Gary Sexton

1996 Rob Sczymczak

1997 Jon Rahe

1998 Chris Rahe

1999 Brent Sexton

2000 Greg Bragg

2001 Greg Bragg

2002 Greg Bragg

2003 David Cardey

2004 Keith Janca

2005 Johnny Bates

2006 Donny Gansen

2007 Shane Rossen

2008 Brent Sexton

2009 Stuart Hielschier Sr.

2010 Jarrett Kramer

2011 Tim Brown

2012 Bobby Michnowicz

2013 Stephen Limon

2014 Bobby Michnowicz

2015 Bobby Michnowicz

2016 Bobby Michnowicz

2017 Bobby Michnowicz

2018 Jarrett Kramer

2019 Jarrett Kramer

2021 David Gasper

2022 David Gasper