TPC Racing Brings Two-Car Lamborghini Super Trofeo Entry to Vallelunga for 2023 World Finals

Shehan Chandrasoma and Nikko Reger Co-Drive the No. 120 TPC Racing Lamborghini Austin Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 in Pro-Am

Alan Grossberg Competes in the No. 102 TPC Racing/Dream Racing Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 in the LB Cup Class

ROME, Italy (November 14, 2023) – TPC Racing has arrived at Autodromo Vallelunga in Italy and has already put in laps on the 2.538-mile circuit with its pair of Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 entries in preparation for this weekend’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals on the 15-turn road course located less than 20 miles Northwest of Rome.

After making the team’s first major international race start in last year’s World Finals in Portugal, TPC Racing returns for this year’s running of the worldwide season-ending event in Italy with the Pro-Am pairing of Shehan Chandrasoma and Nikko Reger and LB Cup class competitor Alan Grossberg.

Chandrasoma and Reger co-drive the No. 120 Lamborghini Austin Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 and come to Italy with the momentum of a pair of podium finishes in the final North American rounds of the Super Trofeo championship one race ago on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

The third-place finishes at Indy moved Chandrasoma to third in the Pro-Am point standings with just the two season-ending races remaining in the North American championship Thursday and Friday in Vallelunga.

Grossberg drives solo in the No. 102 TPC Racing/Dream Racing Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 after returning to the series with TPC one race ago at Indianapolis after nearly a year away from the championship. His best finish in the competitive LB Cup class at Indy was ninth with a goal of improving on that result in both rounds of the North American championship doubleheader this week.

In addition to TPC Racing and its North American series competitors, the World Finals also include teams and drivers from the Super Trofeo European and Asian championships. All conclude their respective national seasons Thursday and Friday before competing against each other Saturday and Sunday in twin World Finals races. All races are 50-minute sprints and the World Finals doubleheaders will see Pro and Pro-Am teams share the track in each race while LB Cup competes alongside Am-class competitors in their pair of races.

Harris Levitas, Director of Race Operations: “The TPC Racing team is very excited for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals in Vallelunga. We didn’t compete for a full-season championship this year, but that will change for next season for sure. For now, we are just going to focus all we can on the finals in Italy. Shehan Chandrasoma and Nikko Reger made the trip to co-drive the No. 120 Lamborghini Austin car and Alan Grossberg is in the No. 102 in the LB Cup class. Shehan and Nikko have a good shot in the fight for Shehan to finish second in the Pro-Am class season championship. We are going to work as hard as we can and do all that we can to help Shehan achieve that championship podium result. It has been a really good season so far. We came in only halfway through but earned some really great results with podium showings in about half of the races we have contested. Can’t really ask for more than that. Some very strong finishes, solid results, and we have brought that momentum here to the World Finals and will take it into the 2024 season.”

Shehan Chandrasoma, Driver, No. 120 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2: “We were aiming for first in the Pro-Am championship from the beginning of the season, of course, but we have had lots and lots of terrible luck. We’re not going to be able to finish first in the championship, it’s just not realistic, but second or third, depending on how it goes, is definitely attainable. The first two races count for points in the Super Trofeo North America Championship, and the last two races are all the European and Asian competitors and the American guys all in one race. Hopefully we can win the Pro-Am World Finals.”

Nikko Reger, Driver, No. 120 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2: “We’ve worked this whole year, and it’s been a rollercoaster of a season. There have been a couple of different drivers in this car, and Shehan has been really fighting and trying to maintain his championship hopes. I think going into this last one, we’ve just got to put our heads down and remember what we’re made of. We’ll try to show the Europeans a taste of American determination! I’ve never been to Vallelunga, so there’s a whole lot to learn. I know the European drivers have been here, they test here, it’s a regular track for them. We’ve got an uphill battle but it’s fun to be the underdogs.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.