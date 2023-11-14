Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team Heads to Grand Finals Ready to Compete on Global Stage

(Brownsburg, Ind.) Nov. 14, 2023 — The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) team is international bound for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) Grand Finals this weekend at the Vallelunga circuit in Italy. With an action-packed schedule, the WTRAndretti squad will complete the final two rounds of the LST North America Championship followed by the Grand Finals doubleheader in hopes of earning global honors.

CHAMPIONS READY FOR GRAND FINALS TITLE

Following an impressive season with eight wins and two podiums that earned Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal their second consecutive LST PRO Class Championship title, the pair are fully focused to bring home the Grand Finals title for WTRAndretti. With the success of the pairing for three seasons in LST, the duo of Marcelli and Formal will make the step up for 2024 as the newly announced co-drivers for WTRAndretti’s full season GTD Class effort in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next season.

RIDING THE WAVE OF MOMENTUM

With a stellar and demanding performance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Ryan Norman finally captured the top step of the podium with two overall wins. In a tight LST PRO Class field, Norman has the chance to continue his momentum from Rounds 9 and 10 at Indianapolis to lock in Vice Champion PRO Class honors at Vallelunga.

THE DUO PREPARED TO SHINE

As a pairing that has shown great stride since their first event together, Nate Stacy and Nick Persing have been able to display how competitive the duo can be in the PRO|AM Class. Stacy and Persing will each make their Grand Finals debut this weekend in Italy, but the pair are ready to continue their success from the season and if a successful final LST North America rounds, the pair could be looking at a third-place finish in the PRO|AM Championship standings.

SUPERB SEASON FOR ROOKIE

In his first season of his motorsports career, Graham Doyle has proved to be a fast learner and an even faster driver, quickly adapting to any track that he drives. The 17-year-old rookie currently sits third in the LB Cup standings and the tight competition amongst the LB Cup field, Doyle could be knocking on the door of the LB Cup Vice Champion title following the final two rounds of the LST North America season.

With a full week of on-track activity slated for the Grand Finals, it all comes down to the final two rounds of the LST North America Championship followed by the Grand Finals. The WTRAndretti team will tackle the North America events of the weekend first with Race 1 set for Thursday, November 16th, at 8:05 a.m. ET (2:05 p.m. CET) and Race 2 on Friday, November 17th, at 7:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. CET). The Grand Finals doubleheader will see the classes split into LB Cup and AM competition while the PRO and PRO|AM classes will compete against one another.

Saturday, November 18th, will serve host to Grand Finals first day of races with LB Cup Race 1 going green at 8:35 a.m. ET (2:35 p.m. CET) with PRO and PRO|AM Race 1 set for 9:55 a.m. ET (3:55 p.m. CET). The Grand Finals will conclude on Sunday, November 19th, with LB Cup Race 2 at 5:55 a.m. ET (11:55 a.m. CET) and PRO and PRO|AM Race 2 at 8:50 a.m. ET (2:50 p.m. CET). Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s official YouTube will broadcast all races live from Vallelunga.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 101 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“There’s something special about international competition. A race where you not only represent your team and sponsors, but also your country.

The week is long and it’s important to not over stress yourself and your equipment. For Danny and I, in the No. 101, this will be our third Grand Finals together. We know exactly what we have to do, and our focus is clear. Coming off back-to-back North American championships, our goal is to take the No. 101 back to victory lane at the Grand Finals.

This year will bring new challenges. The race is much later in the season, and I expect the weather will be cold and wet. That being said, we have not dealt much with these conditions in North America and will need to spend some time sorting the performance of our car and ourselves in these conditions. As always, I look forward to the challenge and I trust that I have the best team in the paddock supporting our efforts.”

Danny Formal, No. 101 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“Here we go: the Grand Finals! It’s the third year for me. We finished fourth last year with a podium in Race 2 with great pace, but in Race 1 we got a hit then had to start last and it was a difficult race. Super excited to be back with WTRAndretti family. Lamborghini Super Trofeo has just been something that I love to do and love to drive, so super excited to be back. Obviously, going to try and bring the beset result possible to the team. It’s going to be great to see everyone again, all the drivers, all team members. Hopefully, at the end of the week we can be World Champions and win another couple rounds of the U.S. rounds.”

Ryan Norman, No. 184 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“So excited for the Grand Finals here in Italy! We have a lot of momentum coming from the Indy race weekend with both race wins. I feel like I’ve finally unlocked everything in the car, and we’ve just been improving every session this season. This is my first ever race weekend in Europe as well which is exciting. The No. 184 crew and I will be giving it our all every session to give a strong campaign to try and win the Grand Finals! We are ready!”

Nate Stacy, No. 108 WTRAndretti (PRO|AM)

“Super excited to race here in Italy for the first time! I’ve driven abroad but never gotten to race, so super stoked I get the opportunity. Huge thanks to WTRAndretti for the amazing opportunity and support they’ve given me all year. It’s been unbelievable. Now it’s sights forward to the race with Nick as my co-driver and try and get a solid result this weekend!”

Nick Persing, No. 108 WTRAndretti (PRO|AM)

“I am extremely excited for LST Grand Finals after a long break from any sort of driving. Over the break I have been studying video and using my sim to get an understanding of the track, and I feel the driving style and flow of this track could really suit me. Having missed a third of the races this year, somehow Nate and I are still in the running for third in the PRO|AM Championship, so the main goal is to try and claim that by the end of the weekend. I’m really excited to represent the United States and WTRAndretti on the world stage and can’t wait for the first practice session.”

Graham Doyle, No. 110 DEX Imaging with WTRAndretti (LB Cup)“Heading into the Grand Finals at Vallelunga, I’m so excited to continue to build and grow on what I’ve learned throughout the season. After Indy, which I believe was a complete success, I think I continue to grow and show that I am learning quickly and becoming able to compete with some of the highest-level drivers in my class and in the entire Super Trofeo series. Throughout this time we’ve had off since IMS, I’ve been working a lot on my simulator and with my coach, Danny Formal, in karting to prepare myself for the new challenges that lay ahead of me in Europe. I am beyond excited to race in a completely new environment and at a new track.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI’S DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing, now with Andretti Global (WTRAndretti), is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. WTRAndretti has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of their Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched eight North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. WTRAndretti’s Driver Development program has grown into interim classes and series as it evolves to encompass a greater variety of skill and experience levels. In addition to running a full stable of Lamborghini Super Trofeos, WTRAndretti will be fielding a two-car Acura ARX-06 GTP program as well as a Lamborghini GT3 program in 2024.

For more information on Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport’s Driver Development Program and how to get involved, contact Travis Houge at info@waynetaylorracing.com.