Motorsports Betting and Sponsorship: How Gambling Companies Support The Industry

Introduction

Gambling companies have shaken the entertainment world with inventive marketing campaigns and innovative designs. Enhanced by the digital, global dynamic, it is an industry continuing to make headway into all avenues, with a prolonged marketing attempt to reach as many people as possible. There’s a significant correlation between those who enjoy watching sports and those who gamble, and motorsports aren’t exempt from this fact.

Whether F1, MotoGP, or NASCAR, the industry has a long line of gambling sponsors who have attached their names to some of the most prominent companies in the business. Due to the importance of sponsorship in motorsports, there’s a significant upfront cost for gambling companies looking to get their names on the side of vehicles or the naming rights for specific teams for the upcoming season. However, it’s not a one-way street, and there are other ways that the gambling and motorsports industries help each other throughout the season.

Slot Machine Gaming Companies

Part of the expansive growth in the gambling sector hasn’t just been the incredible uptake in mobile casino gaming and internet access. It has played a colossal role, of course. Still, for any industry to generate tens of billions of dollars of profit, several other components work successfully, align with the common goals of the interest, and help push the entire sector forward – ingenuity in slot machine gaming falls perfectly into that category.

Several sports have themed slot games, and F1 and NASCAR are no different. While it might not be the most revered or well-known element of the slot gaming sector, it is one of many sports-themed slots themes that help prop up the sector’s overall quality and profitability. Many online slots that can be appealing to sports fans are created by combining the graphics pace of motorsports with the popular slot gaming sector.

Gambling companies have used these mutual interests to help to shine a light on how the industry works. By taking this active role in organically advertising the quality of motorsports to appeal to a larger audience, slot machine games can benefit, and casino gamers and fans of slot machine games may be inclined to check out the motorsports industry.

Taking It To The Next Level

Before gambling advertisements in F1 and motorsports, many teams and drivers weren’t exactly strapped for cash. However, figures show how much the industry benefited when it allowed companies to sponsor drivers and teams for the first time. It’s been over 50 years since the F1 permitted the use of gambling sponsorship, and it opened the doors for NASCAR and MotoGP to follow suit. By bolstering the revenue to such an extent, many teams within all of these motorsports were allowed a lot more financial flexibility to design better vehicles, bringing in more specialists and boosting their training facilities to increase the global popularity of motorsports significantly. Technology sponsors also play a huge part, of course, and many industries take advantage of the exposure of sponsoring racing and race cars.

Seasonal Revenue

Even if you go back thirty or forty years, gambling sponsors played an integral role in the financial health of motorsports. Formula 1 cars were decorated with an array of gambling names, and a lot of these companies didn’t just select one or two races to have their names on the cars or sponsor the teams; they would often sign up for the course of a season and pay upfront. In some instances, sponsors would sign multi-year deals with teams in motorsports like NASCAR and Formula 1.

As a result, they were able to attach their brand to some of the most successful teams and drivers that have ever existed. You only need to explore the legacy of Ayrton Senna and how iconic his red and white McLaren car was to see how much a key sponsor can benefit from being on the right vehicle or associated with the right motorsports brand.

The gambling sector benefitted by agreeing to pay sponsorship deals upfront. But supplying the capital allowed some of the most prominent motorsports teams to become the household names they are today. Ferrari has created a motorsports dynasty with an old, disused engine sold for $2 million despite being a heap of metal.

Due to the money that’s poured into Formula 1 indirectly through successful gambling sponsorships, Ferrari has elevated itself and their brand to iconic, global status. However, a strong working relationship, trust, and considerable support from the gambling industry were integral in the success of not just Ferrari but plenty of the other teams that line up in motorsports today, whether they’re in NASCAR or F1.

Final Thoughts

Motorsports may have closer ties to the gambling industry than some other sports, but by following a blueprint set by the likes of horse racing and soccer in the UK, motorsports soon uncovered the vast prospects ahead. As the industry continues to break new records and churn out record profits, the sports industries that welcomed them with open arms initially are the ones who will continue reaping the benefits.