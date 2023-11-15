Spy+ Optics and Mike Marsal Racing Ready to take on Baja 1000

The team will start from fourth as determined in the Baja 400

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico (15 November 2023) – Mike Marsal Racing (MMR) and the No. 236 Spy+ Optics Spec Trophy Truck head to its third SCORE International Baja 1000 presented by K&N event this week. The 2023 Baja 1000 is unlike any other Baja 1000 in its 55 year history, this race will mark the longest Baja 1000 race (1,310.94mi) and it will start in La Paz, Baja California Sur for the first time.

The MMR team looks to surpass its best finish of seventh (2021) in the Baja 1000 this year and enter the event confident that the extensive preparation through the months will pay off with a strong result in the final race of the SCORE International season.

Creating a stout lineup with a well known name in the off-roading community, MMR has teamed up with Grabowski Brothers Racing. Brothers Jack and Troy Grabowski, sons of SCORE champion Neal Grabowski, will join Marsal in the Evan Weller Racing-prepped Spy+ Optic machine.

Troy Grabowski joined Marsal in the Baja 500 marking his first outing with the team. He also teamed up with Marsal in the Baja 400 qualifying race for the Baja 1000, where the duo scored a fourth place finish after starting at the rear of the field (33rd).

Marsal will be joined by navigator Hudson Hall, who has been by his side since last season. Jack Grabowski will have Austin Aube by his side navigating the way, the pair will make their debut with the MMR team. Navigator Matt Martinez will rejoin Troy Grabowski as the duo will complete the final stint of the race.

MMR is currently third in the SCORE International Trophy Truck Spec championship points standings just 39 points behind the class leader.

“I’m super excited to get back down there for the 1000,” said Marsal. “We have a great lineup this year and have really proved that we can be at the top of the class. We are third in championship points which is already past our goal of fifth. I think we have a great truck and with our starting position we should be in for a good result.”

The 56th Annual SCORE Baja 1000 presented by K&N will take the green flag on Thursday November 16th at 9:00 am MST. The race will start in La Paz, Baja California Sur (MST) and end in Ensenada, Baja California (PST), the estimated time to finish is 23 hours to complete all 1,310.94 miles.