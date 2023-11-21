AWA Takes Delivery of first two Corvette Z06 GT3.R Customer Cars

Ahead of 2024 GT Daytona campaign in IMSA WeatherTech Championship

PONTIAC, Mich. (November 21, 2023) – The first two customer Corvette Z06 GT3.R racecars are now in private hands as AWA has taken delivery of its two Corvettes for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

A pair of Z06 GT3.Rs rolled into AWA team transporters from GM’s Performance and Racing Center on Monday. The Canadian team will campaign the Corvettes in the GT Daytona (GTD) class starting with the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.

“Delivering the first two customer Z06 GT3.Rs to AWA marks the start of the next phase of our Corvette Customer Support program,” said Christie Bagne, Corvette Z06 GT3.R Program Manager. “A big thank you to our constructor Pratt Miller, our GM Performance and Racing team and everyone at the GM Assembly Plant in Bowling Green. We look forward to the continued collaboration with AWA ahead of their preseason test program and on toward the Rolex 24.”

The highly anticipated delivery is the first of three leading up to the debut of the Corvette GT3 on racetracks around the world; TF Sport will receive their Z06 GT3.Rs in January ahead of the FIA World Endurance Championship season, followed by DXDT Racing for GT World Challenge America.

“Receiving our two Corvette Z06 GT3.R was a special moment,” said Andrew Wojteczko, AWA team owner. “We are excited and motivated for this next chapter, and I’d like to extend my gratitude to Team Chevy for welcoming us with open arms. We can’t wait to get out on track.”

The 2024 IMSA season begins with the Rolex 24 on Jan. 27-28.

