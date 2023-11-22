JEFF DYER SEWS UP POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP AT BAKERSFIELD

(Lakeside, CA, November 20, 2023) California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Dyer sewed up the first title in his open-wheel career when he placed third in the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series/California Lightning Sprint Cars main event last week in the 7th Annual West Coast Lightning Sprint Car Championship at the Bakersfield Speedway. The new champ trailed legendary Bobby Michnowicz and rising star Aiden Lange in the 25-lapper. That win assured Michnowicz the title in the six-race Best of the West mini-series that pits the SWLS vs the CLS.

After winning the six-car dash, Dyer started on the pole on “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” Michnowicz was alongside. That is, he was alongside until they crossed under starter Jimmy “The Shoe” Irwin’s green flag at the start of the 25-lap race. Michnowicz, who was only hours away from his 60th birthday, took off like a scalded cat. By lap five he had a commanding 2.5-second lead over Dyer.

Bad luck struck the top five two times before the race reached the halfway point. Bakersfield 15-year-old Brodey Graham pulled off on lap eight while in third. Three laps later, Levi Klatt, who came all the way down from Langley, British Columbia, Canada for the race, dropped out while running fourth.

Out front, Oak Hills resident Michnowicz maintained his impressive advantage. However, with 10 laps to go it was apparent that Lakeside’s Lange was inching closer. With five laps to go, he was not inching anymore. Instead, he was closing in like a runaway freight train. It still seemed like Michnowicz had the field covered and he had a three-car length lead at the white flag. He also had a lapped car ahead of him. Lange swung wide coming off the second corner and relieved the race-long leader of the top spot. Going into turn three, he dropped to the bottom ahead of Michnowicz but behind the lapped car.

It looked as though the race was going to go to Lange. However, coming off of four the lapped car slid off the bottom lane. Lange did the same. When he did, wily veteran Michnowicz dove into the gap, and the two cars were inches apart when they crossed under the checkers. It took a few seconds for officials to check the computer and determine that Michnowicz had bagged the win.

“I don’t know who won, I didn’t know,” Michnowicz told the crowd when he was interviewed by USAC’s Drake York after the race. “I thought I got him, but then I looked at the board and it said #13. I thought I lost (at that point), but I guess I won.”

“I knew I was slow,” the happy winner continued. “I couldn’t even get by the lapped cars. It is tough to go out because you have to guess (while waiting for the USAC B main to conclude). You cannot work on your car as you have to sit there in the hot chute. We just guessed. I left it stuck out on the right rear and everything. I knew I was not good, but we won and I guess that is what counts.”

Behind Michnowicz, Lange, and Dyer, 2022 SWLS champion Brent Sexton of Lakeside and BCRA star Greg Dennett of Livermore rounded out the top five. Bakersfield local Leland Day captured the PJ Benedetti Hard Charger award going from 13th on the start to finish sixth.

Before the main, Michnowicz’s lap of 12.580 was the quickest in Iron Alliance Engineering Qualifying at the “Okie Bowl.” Klatt was second fastest at 12.609. The third-best time in qualifying came from Graham at 12.812.

Sexton bagged the win in the AG Sandcars/Triple X Racing heat #1. The 50-year-old was chased to the checkered by “Rockstar” Jon Robertson of Torrance and Michnowicz. In the T Shirts By Timeless second heat, 16-year-old Seth Dyer of Yucca Valley beat Lange to the checkers. Dyer’s father, Jeff, finished third.

In addition to winning the title, Yucca Valley’s Dyer also led the SWLS with four victories in 2023. Michnowicz and Sexton had three victories each. No other driver posted more than one triumph in the series in 2023. Drivers with single wins were Seth Dyer, AJ Bender, Braden Chiaramonte, Cody Griggs, Parker Dumas, Darren Brown, and Peter Benker.

The Dyer family is taking two awards away from the 2023 SWLS season. As well as Jeff winning the championship, his son Seth placed third in the standings and is the Rookie of the Year. The highlight of the teen’s season came when he smoked the field for his first win at the Imperial Valley Raceway on October 21st.

The POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series would like to thank Sexton Fire Protection, RTL Traffic Control & Equipment, Victory Graphix, BK Wing, and A.M. Ortega Construction Inc. If you or your company would like to become part of the series in 2023, please contact Brent Sexton at (619) 454-6945 or mailto:sextonfire@cox.net

POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series Bakersfield Speedway November 14th Results

Iron Alliance Engineering Qualifying: 1. Bobby Michnowicz, 12.580; 2. Levi Klatt, 12.609; 3. Brodey Graham, 12.812; 4. Eric Greco, 12.869; 5. Greg Dennett, 12.937; 6. Aiden Lange, 12.946; 7. Connor Speir, 12.969; 8. Jeff Dyer, 13.022; 9. Brent Sexton, 13.206; 10. Seth Dyer, 13.251; 11. Jon Robertson, 13.279, 12. Zate Legend, 13.336, 13. Leland Day, 13.415; 14. Brent Horn, 13,657; 15. Jason Schapansky, 13.729; 16. Pat Kelley, 14.068

AG Sandcars/Triple X Racing Heat #1: 1. Sexton, 2. Robertson, 3. Michnowicz, 4. Dennett, 5. Graham, 6. Day, 7. Speir, 8. Schapansky

T Shirt By Timeless Heat #2: 1. Seth Dyer, 2. Lange, 3. Jeff Dyer, 4. Greco, 5. Horn, 6. Kelley, 7. Legend, 8. Klatt

Dash: 1. Jeff Dyer, 2. Michnowicz, 3. Lange, 4. Graham, 5. Dennett, 6. Greco

7th Annual Western States Lightning Sprint Car Championship 25-Lap Main Event With Starting Positions

Bobby Michnowicz, Oak Hills, CA … 2nd Aiden Lange, Lakewood, CA …. 3rd Jeff Dyer, Yucca Valley, CA … 1st Brent Sexton, Lakeside, CA … 7th Greg Dennett, Livermore, CA … 5th Leland Day, Bakersfield, CA … 13th Eric Greco, Palmdale, CA … 6th Zate Legend, Riverside, CA … 10th Brent Horn, El Cajon, CA … 14th Pat Kelley, Chino, CA … 15th Jason Schapansky, Kamloops, BC, Canada … 16th Levi Klatt, Langley, BC, Canada … 11th Brodey Graham, Bakersfield, CA … 4th Seth Dyer, Yucca Valley, CA … 8th Jon Robertson, Torrance, CA … 9th Connor Speir, Fillmore, CA … 12th

2023 CLS vs SWLS Best of the West Standings

Bobby Michnowicz, Lomita, CA, CLS … 919 Eric Greco, Palmdale, CA, CLS … 821 Jeff Dyer, Yucca Valley, CA, CLS … 789 Brent Sexton, Lakeside, CA. SWLS … 714 Jon Robertson, Torrance, CA, CLS … 633 Connor Speir, Fillmore, CA, CLS … 632 Seth Dyer, Yucca Valley, CA, CLS … 617 Pat Kelley, Chino, CA, CLS … 577 Aiden Lange, Lakewood, CA, CLS … 490 Cody Griggs, Lakeside, CA, SWLS … 299

2023 POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule and Results

March 10 Imperial Valley Raceway AJ Bender

March 11 Imperial Valley Raceway Braden Chiaramonte

April 1 Mohave Valley Raceway Brent Sexton

April 15 Perris Auto Speedway Brent Sexton

May 13 Barona Speedway Cody Griggs

May 20 Bakersfield Speedway Bobby Michnowicz

May 27 Perris Auto Speedway Jeff Dyer

June 10 Barona Speedway Parker Dumas

June 17 Ventura Raceway Bobby Michnowicz

July 8 Barona Speedway Darren Brown

August 5 Barona Speedway Jeff Dyer

August 19 Perris Auto Speedway Rained Out

September 23 Imperial Valley Raceway Peter Benker

October 14 Mohave Valley Raceway Jeff Dyer

October 20 Imperial Valley Raceway Brent Sexton

October 21 Imperial Valley Raceway Seth Dyer

November 11 Perris Auto Speedway Jeff Dyer

November 14 Bakersfield Speedway Bobby Michnowicz

POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series Champions

2020 Chris Crowder

2021 Grant Sexton

2022 Brent Sexton

2023 Jeff Dyer