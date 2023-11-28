Adrien Tambay to compete for ABT CUPRA XE in Extreme E Season 3 finale

28 November 2023, London: ABT CUPRA XE have announced Adrien Tambay will debut for the team at the Extreme E Season 3 finale in Chile (2-3 December).

Tambay will partner Klara Andersson at the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix, as the team look to end their 2023 campaign on a high.

The Frenchman has been part of the ABT and CUPRA family for a long time, however his Extreme E debut means venturing into unfamiliar territory: a first event competing on gravel and sand.

Tambay contested a total of 48 DTM races for ABT between 2012 and 2015 and celebrated the title in the ETCR electric touring car championship with CUPRA in 2022.

Ahead of his debut for ABT CUPRA XE, Tambay said: “It is a great honour for me to drive for ABT and CUPRA in Chile. I’m really looking forward to my Extreme E debut. It’s my first foray into the off-road world – so there’s a lot to learn, which makes the challenge even greater. I will do my best to repay the trust placed in me.

“Klara [Andersson] and the whole team have been great in helping me prepare at home, and now it’s on to the track. My goal is to learn quickly and avoid as many of the traps of the series as possible. I like the format of close racing against each other, which I have already done in some ice racing. I can’t wait to experience the Extreme E world now.”

Thomas Biermaier, ABT CEO and Team Principal, said: “We have known and respected Adrien for a long time – from the DTM and as a rookie in Formula E. Now he has expressed the wish to experience his first off-road adventure with us and we would like to fulfill this wish together with CUPRA.”

Rounds 9 and 10 in Chile mark the end of the third Extreme E season. Last year, ABT CUPRA XE experienced a turbulent weekend at the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix. Jutta Kleinschmidt retired due to injury after an incident in Free Practice, and was replaced by then-Championship Driver Andersson. Together with Nasser Al-Attiyah, the Swede starred on her series debut to claim third, ensuring the team have high hopes for their return to the Atacama Desert.

Andersson said: “The race in Chile has a special place in my heart because I made my Extreme E debut there last year. From my point of view it is the best track on the calendar: it is fast, wide, offers different lines, has spectacular jumps and allows good overtakings.

“For all teams this is the last big race of the season – all the more reason to give it our all and achieve a good result. I’m looking forward to the new challenge of working with Adrien at my side. Teaching him everything as quickly as possible and helping him to feel comfortable and fast in the car will be the most important task.”

Tambay’s Extreme E debut, as well as the crowning of the 2023 champions in the five-team decider in Chile, will be live across ITV and STV in the UK, while outside of the UK please visit here for broadcaster details.

