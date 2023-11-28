Bimbo Bakeries USA Continues Longstanding Partnership with JTG Daugherty Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series

The company will once again have primary and co-primary paint schemes during 2024 NASCAR Cup Series with the second Daytona race included on that list.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 28, 2023) – Bimbo Bakeries USA, which is known for brands such as Thomas’® Breads, Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread, Entenmann’s®, Ball Park® Buns & Rolls and others, is seizing a media opportunity at Daytona International Speedway with 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to declare their comeback to the NASCAR Cup Series with JTG Daugherty Racing.

“Bimbo Bakeries USA is thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership,” said Taylor Burgess, Sr. Omnichannel Marketing Manager, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “The team had an impressive 2023 season, and we feel confident 2024 will be even better. Keep an eye out for your favorite brands on the No. 47 Camaro.”

Stenhouse Jr. accepted an invitation from Daytona International Speedway to announce the Daytona 500 sellout, which also presented the opportunity to inform consumers that Bimbo Bakeries USA is coming back. Bimbo Bakeries USA has a hearty lineup of brands, and the company is in the process of selecting their races and assigning their brands to Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro.

“I bet it’s fun to pick races and assign their brands to the No. 47 Camaro so it aligns with their initiatives,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “I’m looking forward to hearing what they ultimately decide, and we’ll focus on delivering for them on and off the track. They are one of our longest running sponsors and we want to do well for them.”

During the 2023 season, the company mostly featured Thomas’, Sara Lee Artesano, Ball Park Buns & Rolls, and Entenmann’s. Now, they are making their final decisions on brands and race markets so they can continue their work on in-store merchandising, division activations, digital advertising, consumer offers, and community outreach.

“The Kroger Racing program for 2024 is coming together nicely and Bimbo Bakeries USA plays a crucial role,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We’re excited to announce their lineup soon and have our Kroger kick off meeting in the coming weeks. We’ll blink and before you know it, it will be time for Daytona. We’re looking forward to defending our title with our partners in February.”

You can find out additional information about America’s favorite bread and sweet baked goods brand by visiting https://www.bimbobakeriesusa.com/

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas’®. BBU is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.