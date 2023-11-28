One of JTG Daugherty Racing’s Longest Running Partners Kimberly-Clark Announces Return for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Kimberly-Clark’s Cottonelle® Brand returns as co-primary on the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro and is set to defend their Daytona 500 Champion title on February 18th in front of a sold-out crowd.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 28, 2023) – Today at Daytona International Speedway, 2023 DAYTONA 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing announced significant developments, revealing three Kimberly-Clark brands are making a triumphant return during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Additionally, it was announced Cottonelle® is the first brand to be added to the grocery basket as co-primary of the No. 47 Kroger Camaro in the sold-out Daytona 500.

“Daytona 500’s history and prestige makes us proud to be a sponsor of the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro that will be seen by millions of fans over the course of the season,” said Lakish Hatalkar, Cottonelle® Senior Marketing Director. “We are coming off one the best seasons for JTG racing and we’re excited to continue to keep the partnership across the Cottonelle, Scott and Kleenex brands strong in 2024.”

“One of the most trusted and longstanding partners of ours, Kimberly-Clark, has returned to JTG Daugherty Racing and it’s a fun fact that the Daytona 500 is already sold out,” said Stenhouse Jr. “It feels like yesterday we were celebrating in victory lane with the No. 47 Kroger® / Cottonelle Camaro and our Kroger Racing partners. We’re ready to defend our title.”

Contracts are filling the drawers and kickoff meetings are being conducted to plan for in-store merchandising, division activations, digital advertising, consumer offers, community outreach, and the selection of each brand’s paint scheme for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Live coverage of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 18th starts at 2:30 PM ET on FOX, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio. Prior to that the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 qualifying races for the Daytona 500 are on Thursday, February 15th starting at 7 PM ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.