RFK Racing Announces #Stage60, BuildSubmarines.com to Partner for Team’s Third Daytona 500 Entry

David Ragan to Pilot BuildSubmarines.com Ford in Daytona 500

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 29, 2023) – RFK Racing has announced that it will field a third entry in the 2024 Daytona 500 with David Ragan as the driver of the No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford, all part of the #Stage60 program, which brings back the iconic No. 60 to NASCAR with its RFK debut in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“The 60 car represents an opportunity for us to honor our past and look forward to the future of RFK Racing,” said Steve Newmark, President, RFK Racing. “We’re thankful to have partners like BuildSubmarines.com, who, like us, have a mission to grow and be best in class in all endeavors.”

Stage60 kicks off with Ragan at Daytona Speedweeks. Plans to expand the program will be announced at a later date, with the intent on the No. 60 competing in additional events in 2024.

Stage60 features a ‘modern retro’ font for the famed No. 60, while introducing a logo that pays homage to the classic Roush Stage III Mustang, while also staying true to RFK’s current brand marks.

“It’s really exciting to be back in an RFK Ford,” said Ragan, who led in the final laps of the 2011 Daytona 500. “I spent some of the best years of my career driving for Mr. Jack (Roush) and the team at RFK. They really gave me my first opportunity in the sport and I have to thank BuildSubmarines.com for helping make this happen. We had a really strong run going in my last year at Roush at the 500, and hopefully we can go back and finish what we started.”

Ragan competed 13 full seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2007-19, five of which were in the No. 6 Ford Mustang for Jack Roush from 2007-11. The 37-year-old has two career Cup wins, including a victory in the 2011 summer race at Daytona. Overall, he’s made 30 Cup starts at ‘The World Center of Racing’ with eight top-10 finishes.

BuildSubmarines.com, owned and operated by BlueForge Alliance, returns for its second season of partnership in 2024, coming off a 10-race program in 2023 that began in the summer, and featured seven top-10s alone in the BuildSubmarines.com scheme across RFK’s No. 6 and No. 17 machines. They will serve as the anchor partner for team co-owner Brad Keselowski in 2024.

“To be on the track at one of America’s premier sporting events presents an enormous opportunity to showcase amazing careers across the nation,” said Kiley Wren, Co-Founder and Chief Executive, BlueForge Alliance. “Since its announcement in May 2023, our engagement with RFK Racing has already proven to be a game-changer in pursuing our mission to reinvigorate the U.S. manufacturing industry in building next generation submarines for the U.S. Navy. Our involvement in the full 2024 NASCAR campaign will get off to a roaring start thanks to the RFK team, and we’re thrilled to welcome David Ragan to the mission.”

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, entering its 37th season in 2024, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.