Landen Lewis Joins KHI Management

Harrisburg, N.C. (November 28, 2023) – KHI Management (KHIM) announced today the addition of 17-year-old Landen Lewis to its client list, as well as the Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) late model driver line up.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” said Lewis. “Joining KHI Management is the next step I need to further my career and put myself in position to have the best opportunities possible. I’ve been surrounded by great racers and mentors so far with guidance from Ron Hornaday, Candice Hornady, and everyone at Joe Ryan Racecars. Now to add Kevin (Harvick) and the great group at KHI, I know it’s only going to make me a better racer and help me to take the next step to one day be competing on Sunday’s in the NASCAR Cup Series. I’m excited for this opportunity and to be a part of KHI Management.”

A native of Supply, N.C., Lewis began racing go karts at the age of four and quickly began his winning ways. Lewis scored 150-career wins and multiple championships before moving up to a dirt modified in 2018 where he became the youngest winner in Mid-East Dirt Modified history. Continuing to move up the ladder, Lewis joined Joe Ryan Racecars in 2019 to compete in Legend Cars. Behind the wheel of a Legend Car, Lewis has earned 89 wins, five National Championships and multiple state and regional championships.

Making the transition to the NASCAR stage, Lewis made his Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) debut at the age of 15 at Illinois State Fairgrounds. In just his second start in the series, Lewis won at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds after starting from the pole and leading every lap. With a limited schedule during the 2021-2023 seasons, Lewis competed in 24 races among the ARCA National Series, ARCA East Series and ARCA West Series earning three wins, 12 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes. Lewis was part of the 2023 ARCA West Owner’s Championship team for MMI Racing where he piloted eight of the 12 races throughout the season in the No. 17 car.

With age hindering a full season of competition in NASCAR’s top series, Lewis made his Truck Series debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, 2023. He has two starts in the series to date.

“I’ve watched Landen race over the last couple of years, and I am confident he has the ability to do great things given the right opportunity,” Harvick said. “KHIM will do everything we can to help Landen navigate the start to what I believe will be a great career in racing.”

Before joining KHIM, Lewis was a member of the Team Hornaday Development program, run by four-time Truck Series Champion Ron Hornaday Jr. and his daughter Candice.

Lewis will also join KHI’s Late Model Stock program for the 2024 season. Details on schedule and sponsorship will be announced at a later date.

KHIM’s current driver management line up includes Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Josh Berry, Riley Herbst, William Sawalich, Brent Crews and Keelan Harvick.

About KHI Management

KHI Management, LLC (KHIM) is a full-service sports and celebrity-marketing agency representing some of the most successful and high-profile professionals in the sports and broadcasting industries, as well as offering a variety of consulting and marketing services to corporate sponsors. In representing many of the biggest names in NASCAR, UFC, PGA, and bullriding, KHIM consistently maximizes their client’s brand awareness and marketplace value.

Founded by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, KHI Management affords clients the opportunity to expose their brands across multiple sports and entertainment platforms via a singular agency with a vast array of services ranging from career management and media relations to licensing and philanthropy.

Prior to founding KHIM, Harvick and his wife, DeLana, co-owned Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI), a three-time championship NASCAR Truck Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series team. Proficiency in managing the day-to-day operations of organizations and drivers at the top levels of NASCAR laid the foundation for a seamless transition to athlete and sponsor management.