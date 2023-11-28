Mahindra Extends Partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing

‘Official Tractor of Tough’ To Remain the Anchor Sponsor for NASCAR Cup Series Driver Chase Briscoe and No. 14 Team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Nov. 28, 2023) – Mahindra Ag North America has extended its partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) as the anchor sponsor for NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 team.

The multiyear agreement with the NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and industrialist Gene Haas will continue to feature Mahindra Tractors, a brand of Mahindra Ag North America, on Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford Mustang for the majority of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The red-and-black No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang made its debut in the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles and then won in just its fifth race as a primary sponsor when Briscoe drove to victory on March 13, 2022 at Phoenix Raceway. The win secured Mahindra Tractors’ place in the NASCAR Playoffs and earned Briscoe the honor of being the 200th Cup Series winner in NASCAR history.

“Our partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing has been instrumental in building awareness for the Mahindra brand in North America. We look forward to continuing our sponsorship into the 2024 season,” said Viren Popli, President and CEO, Mahindra Ag North America and Mahindra Automotive North America. “As owners of Mahindra Tractors, Tony and Chase appreciate the benefits our tractors deliver to the market and speak the same language as our dealers and customers. They are the perfect brand ambassadors for our tractors.”

Houston-based Mahindra Ag North America is part of Mahindra Group’s Automotive and Farm Sector, the No. 1 selling farm tractor company in the world, based on volumes across all company brands. Mahindra offers a range of tractor models from 20-75 horsepower, implements, and the ROXOR heavy-duty UTV. Mahindra farm equipment is engineered to be easy to operate by first-time tractor or side-by-side owners and heavy duty to tackle the tough jobs of rural living, farming and ranching. Steel-framed Mahindra Tractors and side-by-sides are ideal for customers who demand performance, reliability and comfort. Mahindra dealers are independent, family-owned businesses located throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“I’ve had the honor of representing Mahindra Tractors since they first came into NASCAR and I’m blessed to have this relationship continue,” Briscoe said. “Mahindra is a people-first company, and it starts with their dealer network and goes all the way up to their corporate offices in Houston. It’s a true partnership that extends beyond the racetrack.”

Briscoe embodies the Mahindra customer. Originally from Mitchell, Indiana, Briscoe now lives on a 17-acre spread in rural North Carolina and uses two Mahindra Tractors to maintain his land – a 5145 4WD Shuttle and a 1626 HST.

“I don’t just talk about Mahindra Tractors, I use them – a lot,” Briscoe added. “They’re rugged and are always up to the task, but they’re also really user-friendly. I didn’t grow up in farming, so I had a little bit of a learning curve when it came to operating a tractor. But Mahindra Tractors are pretty intuitive. How you think it should work is the way it works, and if you have a question, the dealers are very knowledgeable and always available to help.”

Stewart, who drove the No. 14 in the NASCAR Cup Series from SHR’s inception in 2009 until retiring upon the conclusion of the 2016 season, is also a proud Mahindra Tractors owner. His 5145 4WD Shuttle is constantly at work on the 414-acre ranch he owns in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana.

“One of my favorite things to do when I get home to Indiana is to just get outside and work the land,” Stewart said. “It’s a nice change of pace. Now, we still want to win in red on Sundays, but anytime I’m on a red Mahindra Tractor at home, I feel like I’m winning.

“Obviously, this is a partnership that runs deep. We’re proud to represent Mahindra Tractors and are grateful for the friendships we’ve made since first coming together two years ago.”

Several models of Mahindra Tractors are currently available with zero percent financing for 84 months. There are nearly 500 Mahindra dealers throughout the continental United States and Canada. To locate a dealer, click here.

About Mahindra Ag North America:

Mahindra Ag North America (MAgNA) is part of Mahindra Group’s Automotive and Farm Sector, the No. 1 selling farm tractor company in the world based on volume, and the only tractor manufacturer in the world to win the industry’s top-two quality awards, the Deming Application Prize and the Japan Quality Medal, care of Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers. Mahindra serves the agricultural and rural lifestyle customers in the U.S. and Canada by partnering with a network of independently owned dealerships to distribute its under 100 HP tractors and heavy-duty UTVs, the ROXOR. Houston, Texas, based, MAgNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and began selling tractors in the U.S. in 1994. To learn more about Mahindra Ag North America, please visit mahindrausa.com. Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and 100 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.