Petty Family to Celebrate 75th Anniversary in Racing in 2024

New Logo Unveiled Along with Plans to Celebrate Legacy with Fans

LEVEL CROSS, N.C. (December 4, 2023) – The Petty family will celebrate 75 years of racing in 2024. Off the cusp of NASCAR’s own diamond anniversary in 2023, the Petty family will now highlight their own memories from their first 75 years, which began in 1949.

Lee Petty, the family patriarch, and his wife Elizabeth began their stock car business after Lee learned NASCAR was hosting its first sanctioned race in Charlotte, N.C. Lee finished 17th that summer day and began an enterprise spanning across four generations.

Over the past seven decades, the Petty family helped define the sport. From behind the wheel and under the hood, to the garage and front office, the Petty’s paved the way and gave opportunities to many individuals – drivers, crew chiefs, mechanics, fabricators and more – to hone their skills and go on to become leaders in their respective trades. Their innovation, dedication, philanthropy and passion helped grow NASCAR into a national sport, all while staying true to their small-town roots. Their legacy has left countless memories, stories and tales to share with fans for years to come.

“My father is a walking encyclopedia of NASCAR,” said Kyle Petty. “He was there with my grandfather, grandmother and uncle Maurice at the first NASCAR race in Charlotte in 1949 and our family has been going ever since. There isn’t anything our family hasn’t seen in NASCAR.”

“75 years in the sport is an incredible milestone for our family, especially when it all began as a family business,” said “The King” Richard Petty. “Spending 2024, celebrating the success and contributions to the sport of racing that started with my mom and dad, then my brother Maurice, cousin Dale Inman, then to Kyle, Timmy, Ritchie, Mark, onto Adam and now Thad. We are all looking forward to sharing these stories with the fans.”

Ritchie Petty, son of Maurice, has seen the Petty family evolve in the sport.

“It’s special because it took the whole family to make it all work with such a huge amount of success,” said Ritchie. “Nobody in the family was more important than any other and from my grandfather to my dad and all my cousins, we felt involved in the success and the growth of the Petty family and NASCAR.”

The Petty’s 75th Anniversary in racing includes the debut of a new commemorative logo that will be featured prominently next year at all Petty-related events and at the track on all LEGACY MOTOR CLUB race cars in 2024.

The year-long celebration will also include exclusive digital and social media content never seen before from the Petty family photo and video archives. This unique content will be featured on the @therichardpetty, @pettybrothersracing, @kylepetty, @pettymuseum and @pettysgarage social media accounts as well as a soon-to-launch YouTube channel.