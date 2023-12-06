Parella Motorsports Holdings Ready for Breakthrough Year in 2024

CHARLOTTE (December 6, 2023) – With a newly-announced investment from Velocity Capital Management, Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) is ready for its best year yet as it heads into the 2024 race season. Stronger than ever, the organization is set for monumental growth with additional SpeedTour events added to the calendar, new race series set to launch, substantial growth plans for existing series, and new partnerships and alliances to expose new participants and audiences to SpeedTour.

“I’ve been seeking the right partner to help me realize my vision for Parella Motorsports Holdings, and I am thrilled to be collaborating with the Velocity team,” said Tony Parella, Chief Executive Officer of PMH. “I feel like we finally have the right recipe to achieve our true potential, and I’m excited to lead PMH through this next chapter of growth. With Velocity’s support, we have exactly what we need to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The 2024 season is going to be fun.”

With its core race series, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Prototype Sprint Series Association presented by Hankook (PSSA), Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) and Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.), PMH unveiled a 24-event calendar for its SpeedTour brand. Events are set to span across 17 states and two countries, as SpeedTour makes its first international venture with a trip to Ontario’s Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Capitalizing on the popularity of its existing series and opportunities within the marketplace, PMH will launch a new race series in 2024, as well as reformat two recently-launched series to bring in additional participants.

With Trans Am’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series flourishing with record car counts and incredible talent, the series has become widely recognized as a proving ground for young talent. With more and more drivers looking to join the series, PMH will launch TA2 Club in 2024 as a feeder series for drivers looking to gain more experience behind the wheel of these 530-horsepower muscle cars before stepping up to the pro level in Trans Am’s Western and National Championships.

With the incorporation of the new Ligier JS F422 into the FIA-certified F4 U.S. competition, PMH will provide owners of the first-generation Ligier JS F4 chassis with a place to race in the newly-rebranded Ligier JS F4 Series. Available to drivers ages 14 and up, the Ligier JS F4 Series will provide an additional developmental step with an opportunity to gain experience and knowledge as drivers transition from karting to open-wheel racing.

Entering its sophomore season, PSSA gained international interest in 2023, with drivers traveling from around the world to compete in the sprint-format prototype races at some of America’s most iconic road courses. In 2024, the series will expand from eight to 12 events, while hosting both a PSSA East and PSSA West Championship—each offering a $10,000 prize to its champion. With expanded eligibility, a variety of Radical, Ligier, Revolution and Wolf prototypes will be able to participate on Hankook racing tires.

PMH will continue to fulfill its purpose of enabling racing dreams through various partnership and scholarship programs. Activating programs like the PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship, the Radford Racing School F4 U.S. Karts to Cars Scholarship, and scholarship-based championship prizes, the organization will continue to provide opportunities for drivers looking to take the next step in their motorsports career.

SpeedTour will kick off its 2024 schedule at Sebring International Raceway, February 22-25. Featuring racing from SVRA, Trans Am and International GT, the weekend will incorporate hundreds of additional cars through the Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show and OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car. Tickets for the event are available now at SpeedTour.net.

2024 SpeedTour Schedule:

Feb. 22-25: Sebring International Raceway

Mar. 1-3: Thunderhill Raceway Park

Mar. 8-10: Eagles Canyon Raceway

Mar. 21-24: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Apr. 11-14: NOLA Motorsports Park

Apr. 18-21: Sonoma Raceway

Apr. 26-28: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

May 2-5: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

May 10-11: World Wide Technology Raceway

May 16-19: Road America

May 24-27: Lime Rock Park

June 7-9: Pittsburgh International Race Complex

June 13-16: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

June 20-23: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

June 28-30: Road America

July 19-20: Lime Rock Park

July 25-28: New Jersey Motorsports Park

July 26-28: Portland International Raceway

Aug. 16-18: Summit Point Motorsports Park

Aug. 21-25: Watkins Glen International

Aug. 29-Sep. 1: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Oct. 3-6: VIRginia International Raceway

Oct. 18-20: Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch

Oct. 31-Nov. 3: Circuit of The Americas

About Parella Motorsports Holdings: Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) owns five major road racing series and hosts racing festivals across the United States under the SpeedTour brand name. With Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) and Prototype Sprint Series Association, PMH had more than 5,500 racing entrants during the 2023 season. Additionally, PMH also holds the long-term commercial rights to SCCA Pro Racing, which sanctions Trans Am, FR Americas, F4 U.S., Formula Race Promotions and Formula 2000. Together, with all of its racing properties, PMH hosts motorsports festivals under the name SpeedTour. These events include car shows and concerts and attract thousands of spectators, with many of the events live streamed on SpeedTour TV’s YouTube page. For more information about PMH’s SpeedTour events, please visit SpeedTour.net.