Precision Vehicle Logistics and AutoVentive Partner with Niece Motorsports and Bayley Currey

In Addition, Detroit Quality Staffing and Masked Owl Technologies Join Partnership

Salisbury, N.C. (Dec. 6, 2023) – Precision Vehicle Logistics, along with AutoVentive will serve as primary partners for Bayley Currey’s first full time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

In addition, Detroit Quality Staffing and Masked Owl Technologies will support Currey and the No. 41 team.

“I’m excited to work with everyone at Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive, Detroit Quality Staffing and Masked Owl Technologies” said Currey. “We can’t do what we love without the support of great partners, so it means a lot that they’ve returned to Niece Motorsports with the 41 team next season. We’re looking forward to a strong season.”

In 2023, Currey impressed while running a partial schedule in the No. 41 Chevrolet. In 11 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts, Currey earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes. His best finish of the season was a fourth-place result at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“On behalf of the 1200+ hard-working individuals at Precision Vehicle Logistics, and its family of companies to include AutoVentive, we are very proud to continue the well-deserved recognition of our employee’s everyday accomplishments through this type of employee engagement, and brand sponsorship” said Jason Wilson, Vice President of Precision Vehicle Logistics.

“It is an honor for us to continue to celebrate and promote these accomplishments, with a great organization, and mutual General Motors partner, in Niece Motorsports. We would like to thank Al Niece, Niece Motorsports, Bayley Currey, and all their employees and partners for this opportunity. We are grateful to have a driver like Bayley, and his racing story, to represent our brands, and ambition to win, as we look forward to him bringing the Precision culture of hard work, and never give up attitude, complimented by his talent behind the wheel, to the racetrack on a weekly basis”.

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

“We’re excited to see Precision Vehicle Logistics and AutoVentive continue to grow their involvement with our organization,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “They’re a first-class organization that prides itself on high performance and we are looking forward to doing the same for them on and off the race track this season. We’re confident Bayley can get it done behind the wheel, and we’re looking forward to a successful 2024 campaign.”

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

“Detroit Quality Staffing is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with Masked Owl Technologies. Together, we are proud to unveil our sponsorship of the Niece Motorsports No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado, and Bayley Currey as a competitive contender in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series” said Josh Morris, Owner of Detroit Quality Staffing.

“Our sponsorship, we envision, will help empower Niece Motorsports, and Bayley, by combining Detroit Quality Staffing’s expertise in recruiting talented professionals with the innovative technological advancements spearheaded by Masked Owl Technologies. This partnership is more than just a sporting investment; it’s a beacon of our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of success. We look forward to DQS/MOT and the No. 41 team symbolizing a confluence of strength, speed, and strategic prowess on the race track”.

The core mission of DQS Solutions & Staffing is to attain unparalleled excellence in its specialized domains, specifically staffing and security. Simultaneously, DQS Solutions & Staffing maintains the flexibility required to collaborate closely with clients in the creation of innovative products and services within the framework of DQS.

Masked Owl Technologies was established in 2023 with one goal: to meet clients’ process improvement needs through a tailored approach that prioritizes identifying the root cause of system issues first, then deploying an efficient, cost-effective, and targeted solution.

Currey will kick off the 2024 season at Daytona International Speedway for the Fresh from Florida 250 on Friday, February 16. The season-opener will air live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.