SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF NHRA SAFETY SAFARI

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 6, 2023) – NHRA officials announced today that Simpson Performance Products, a trusted name when it comes to safety in motorsports, has been named the title sponsor of the NHRA Safety Safari as part of a multi-year partnership that begins with the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Simpson Performance Products was previously the presenting sponsor for NHRA’s first responders. The Simpson NHRA Safety Safari is the first full-time team devoted to safety in North American motorsports and has been a staple at events for more than 60 years. The Simpson NHRA Safety Safari staff, which includes a group of 40-plus people at each NHRA national event, perform some of the toughest and most important jobs at each NHRA national event and quickly respond to any on-track emergency. They also help provide a competition-ready track at every stop on the NHRA circuit.

For more than six decades, Simpson Performance Products has also been a premier name in motorsports with a dedicated safety history. Simpson has provided helmets, head and neck restraints, harnesses, racing suits, gloves, shoes, and more to provide a extensive level of protection to racers.

“We are extremely proud to continue this partnership and become the title sponsor of the iconic NHRA Safety Safari,” said Jason Bruce, Holley Performance Products Vice President of Sales. “Simpson has been at the forefront of racing safety innovation for more than 60 years and it’s important for this safety message to extend to the amazing NHRA first responders. The Safety Safari team are the first ones to jump in to help a racer, and it means a great deal to Simpson that all of these brave men and women are fully protected using our equipment to help ensure the safety of everyone racing.”

As part of the multiyear title partnership, Simpson branding will be featured across the Simpson NHRA Safety Safari fleet, including multiple dually trucks and big rig tractors. The Safety Safari staff at each NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event will also be outfitted in Simpson safety gear, including fire jackets, fire pants, helmets, gloves, and boots.

At every NHRA national event, the Simpson NHRA Safety Safari will be honored before the opening round of eliminations on Sunday as part of NHRA’s Salute to First Responders. The Simpson NHRA Safety Safari is part of the team of first responders to incidents, along with other emergency and medical responders.

“We’re excited to have a partner like Simpson Performance Products that is rooted in safety and knows the importance of the NHRA Safety Safari team,” said Brad Gerber NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber. “The Simpson NHRA Safety Safari is such a vital part of our events and they put in an incredible amount of work to keep our drivers and race teams safe.”

About Simpson

Keeping auto racers and motorcyclists safe since 1959, Simpson is the world’s leading innovator of performance safety products. Along with our segment dominating brands of HANS and Stilo, Simpson has led the industry in safety technology development in performance helmets, head and neck restraints, racing harnesses and fire resistant suits for racers and performance enthusiasts in all categories. For more information log on to www.simpsonraceproducts.com.

About Holley

Holley is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.campingworld.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.