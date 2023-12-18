TICKETS ON SALE FOR VIRGINIA NHRA NATIONALS AND NHRA’S RETURN TO VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK

DINWIDDIE, Va. (Dec. 18, 2023) – Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Virginia NHRA Nationals, which takes place June 21-23 at Virginia Motorsports Park and marks the NHRA’s return to the fan-favorite facility.

The race will be the ninth of 21 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and will feature racing in all four professional classes (Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle) at one of the quickest and fastest tracks on the NHRA circuit.

It will be NHRA’s first race at the track since 2022 and fans will again see a weekend filled with incredible 330-mph action, starting with qualifying on Friday, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday, as all the stars of the NHRA will look for a win as the 2024 campaign nears the midway point.

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won during NHRA’s last appearance at Virginia Motorsports Park, capping off a record-setting weekend at the facility and giving fans a glimpse at what could happen at the race in 2024. Racing on one of the smoothest surfaces on the NHRA tour, Force shattered the track record with a run of 3.654-seconds, also going a track-best 335.82 mph.

Reigning Funny Car world champion and Virginia native Matt Hagan of Tony Stewart Racing set both ends of the track record with an impressive blast of 3.853, also going 335.82, while Angie Smith broke track records in Pro Stock Motorcycle with a run of 6.756 at 201.37. Larry “Spiderman” McBride also captivated fans in Virginia in 2022 at his home track in Top Fuel Motorcycle, going 268.38 mph and making the fastest motorcycle pass in drag racing history.

Fans will also get a chance to see Pro Stock and defending world champion Erica Enders at VMP for the first time since 2019, as well as racing legend Tony Stewart, who is set to make his Top Fuel debut as part of his NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series rookie season in 2024.

NHRA returned to Virginia Motorsports Park in 2018, racing in consecutive years and also again in 2022. The standout facility has made continuous upgrades in recent seasons, making it a top choice among racers and fans. Top Fuel’s Steve Torrence won in both 2018 and 2019, while the legendary John Force has four wins in Virginia, with the last coming in 2000. Bo Butner won the most recent Pro Stock race in 2019, while M. Smith is the only active rider in Pro Stock Motorcycle with a win at the track.

Next year’s event includes the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, a unique bonus event that brings competitive racing to Saturday and offers a bonus purse and bonus championship points. With qualifying on Friday, final qualifying and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday, fans can experience a weekend loaded excitement in 2024.

To purchase tickets to the Virginia NHRA Nationals, visit www.nhra.com/tickets. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.campingworld.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.