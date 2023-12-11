Formula G receives prestigious Idea of the Year prize at Sport BILD Motorsport Awards

Pioneering championship receives recognition for innovation ahead of 2024 launch.

Formula G has won the ‘Idea of the Year’ award at the Sport BILD Motorsport Awards. Held at the Axel Springer Headquarters in Berlin, Co-Founders Dilbagh Gill and Nick Heidfeld picked up the award following a ground-breaking year for the newly-born series.

Formula G is due to launch in late 2024 and will be a support series that will help develop talent for the demands of electric racing.

The objective is to transform the sport into a global inclusive force for opportunity, empowering diverse young communities to strive through the industry. It will prepare drivers, mechanics and engineers towards long-term, sustainable success.

Dilbagh Gill, Co-Founder and CEO of Formula G, said: “We are delighted to accept the Sport Bild Motorsport Award for Idea of the Year. Innovation is at heart of everything we do at Formula G since we announced our concept, and this recognition from Sport BILD is testament to that.

“We are looking forward to progressing our championship further still ahead of the full launch of Formula G in 2024 with many exciting announcements and developments still to come.”

Nick Heidfeld, Co-Founder of Formula G, said: “It is a privilege to accept the Idea of the Year award at the Sport Bild Motorsport Awards. Developing Formula G across 2023 has been a fantastic experience, and this award is in recognition of all of the efforts from the whole team across the year.

“A lot of work has been undertaken already to develop Formula G with so many passionate people working behind the scenes to deliver this exciting concept, and we look forward to our first race next year on a global stage.”

Led by Gill and Heidfeld, the series aspires to ‘Level Up’ motorsport by aiming to be its most equal, diverse and inclusive form. By taking electric racing to under-represented regions of the world it carves a pathway for the talent of the future.

Formula G will have two levels, the top-tier FG1 and the entry level FG2 Series. In a world first, the same car will be used in both levels of racing, meaning teams can run four drivers in two Championships with two vehicles – an opportunity afforded by the technological advancements the series will deliver.

Updates regarding development, drivers, teams, and partners will be announced in the coming months. Please visit the Formula G website for more details.

About Formula G

Formula G is a global all-electric motorsports series that will race as a support series, using the world’s first dual powered race car Formula G’s inaugural season, commencing in late 2024, will feature independent championships in four regions, each with 10 team franchises.

By using Formula G’s revolutionary open-wheel all-electric race car with the unique technical ability to be raced at reduced power by one driver, and then at full power by a more experienced driver, each race event will see 40 drivers on track, 20 competing in the reduced-power race “F-G2”, and 20 professional drivers competing in the full powered “F-G1 Championship”.

As the only professional motorsports series capable of delivering a completely turnkey “green racing” solution to all existing formats of the sport, running as a support series on the same tracks, and at the same weekends as existing combustion engine, alternative fuel, and all-electric powered racing events, Formula G is poised to bring affordable, accessible, exciting, and competitive green energy open wheel racing to motorsports fans around the world.

