Wright Motorsport Welcomes Adelson and Skeer’s Step Up to WeatherTech GTD

BATAVIA, Ohio (December 13, 2023) – Following a highly successful inaugural season competing in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America’s Pro/Am class, Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer are poised to ascend to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD class for the upcoming 2024 season. The dynamic duo will participate in the five races of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, in addition to an extra race at the prestigious Long Beach Grand Prix. Teaming up with seasoned Wright Motorsports veteran Jan Heylen, the trio will pilot the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R for the endurance rounds, while Porsche factory driver Fred Makowiecki will complete the lineup for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“We’re proud to see another Wright Motorsports effort move up to face new challenges,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Adam and Elliott had a strong season last year in SRO America’s GT World Challenge America, and our team is well-equipped to ensure a strong debut in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. With Jan and Fred alongside them, we are eager to see what we can achieve in this fiercely competitive series.”

Adelson and Skeer’s promotion to the GTD class comes on the heels of an impressive season in the GT World Challenge Pro/Am class, where they secured six victories and an additional podium finish. The pair, along with Wright Motorsports, clinched second place in the championship standings, taking the title fight to the season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The move to the WeatherTech GTD class positions Adelson and Skeer against some of the most renowned names in sports car racing, promising robust competition as they embrace new challenges. As the largest field in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the GTD class consistently delivers thrilling competition.

In addition to the heightened competition, Adelson and Skeer will face longer races, transitioning from the World Challenge’s 90-minute format to races spanning six hours to 24. Jan Heylen, a seasoned coach and driver for Wright Motorsport, will bring invaluable endurance experience to the team, boasting a Rolex 24 At Daytona win in his impressive track record.

Adding to the formidable lineup, Frenchman Fred Makowiecki will join the trio for the season-opening and longest race of the year, the Rolex 24 At Daytona. With victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Twelve Hours of Sebring, and Petit Le Mans, Makowiecki, is no stranger to endurance racing success.

The eagerly anticipated 2024 season will kick off with the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 25-28, following the Roar Before the 24, the first full-series test weekend preceding official practice sessions. Visit imsa.com for schedule information.

2024 Schedule

January 27-28

Rolex 24 At Daytona

March 16

Twelve Hours of Sebring

April 20

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

June 23

Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen

September 22

Tirerack.com Battle on the Bricks

October 12

Motul Petit Le Mans

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.