Common Car Repair Issues: When to Visit an Abbotsford Auto Repair Shop

Even with regular maintenance, car issues are inevitable. From replacing light bulbs to engine replacement, repairs can be expensive.

Staying ahead of common issues saves both money and keeps drivers safe on the road.

Check Engine Light

When your Check Engine light illuminates, it is a sure sign something is amiss with your vehicle.

Some problems can be easily remedied such as tightening a loose gas cap while other more complex problems require professional diagnostic equipment and analysis to locate. Whatever the cause, don’t ignore its warning light – as doing so could result in irreparable damage and costly repairs.

Vehicle onboard computers monitor performance data and relay it to an information display panel which activates the Check Engine Light when there is an issue – for instance due to poor fuel economy or elevated emissions levels.

Home repairs that can easily turn off the Check Engine light may include replacing an oxygen sensor or spark plugs; this should make it go away after several driving cycles.

Other issues, like transmission failure and overheating, may require professional diagnostic equipment in order to identify and repair. You can visit https://www.hubmotor.ca/ for professionals that can help you diagnose your car issues. Working with professionals ensures safe repairs.

Cooling System Issues

The Cooling System is an essential part of your vehicle. Without it, your engine could quickly overheat and fail completely. Over time however, its functionality may deteriorate or wear out leading to issues like leaks, failed water pumps and bad radiators.

Signs that your cooling system may be failing can include seeing coolant leaks beneath your car – usually caused by cracking hoses and gaskets – and/or your temperature gauge approaching red; should this occur you should stop driving immediately and let it cool before driving again. You can click here to learn more about coolant.

Other telltale signs that your cooling system has gone bad include sudden drops in coolant levels or your vehicle overheating – these should both prompt a visit to a mechanic. When these occur, bring it in immediately for service.

The Cooling System includes components like the radiator, expansion tank or coolant reservoir, thermostat, fans and temperature sensors. While each of these systems works independently of one another, they all serve an important function by cooling engine components or sending control signals directly to ECU. You can click the link: https://auto.howstuffworks.com/cooling-system.htm to learn more.

Regular inspection of all of these systems by certified mechanics can reduce risks of overheating and costly repair bills.

Warning Lights

Modern cars are like computers on wheels; they feature numerous sensors that monitor everything from fuel systems and transmissions, to emissions systems. These sensors help the engine control unit (ECU) identify what caused an issue before activating a dashboard warning light to illuminate.

These lights typically use color coded warning lights – green and blue ones being less urgent than red or amber warnings. If a red warning light comes on, it is extremely important that you stop driving immediately and have the problem investigated as long-term neglect may lead to more serious mechanical problems.

Some warning lights are evident, such as an air conditioning light indicating it’s time to recharge the system; others, like the Diesel Particulate Filter warning light, could indicate there may be issues with pollution control systems in your vehicle.

Tires

At some point in time, every driver experiences issues with their car. From minor fixes such as replacing a bulb to major issues that need professional intervention, keeping an eye out for minor issues that can easily be repaired on your own can save both money and time.

Flat tires are one of the most frequently occurring problems, and punctures aren’t the only cause.

Another contributing factor can be deterioration and leakage of valve stems used to fill tires up with air — usually as a result of pothole damage or curb hits; or wear-and-tear on O-rings in tire pressure monitoring systems leading to air loss from certain tires.

Flat tires can usually be repaired fairly easily if you have a spare. First, pump enough air into your tire until finger pressure is firm, then examine closely for any visible holes or leaks that might exist.

If there’s one present, look for its source; either listen out for faint hissing noises near its location, or feel around with your hand to locate punctures or puncture leaks. You can click the link: https://www.azdiyguy.com/fix-easy-trick-fix-flat-utility-tire.html to learn more.

Lift the damaged tire off of the ground using a jack, remove its lug nuts, and set them aside as safekeeping. Roll the tire to the back of your vehicle where tools and safe working environments await; cover its exterior in soapy water to coat all exposed areas, wait a few minutes, check for bubbles; if any appear, mark the spot with a marker pen.