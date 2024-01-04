The Parker 400 Returns to Parker, Arizona and La Paz County!

UNLTD Off-Road Racing to host the 50th Parker 400 with Heartfelt Thanks to the Parker Community

Unlimited Off-Road Racing announced today that they are gearing up for the momentous return of the Parker 400, an event that epitomizes the spirit and passion of off-road racing – with unrivaled support from La Paz County and the Town of Parker. As the UNLTD team prepares to host the golden 50th anniversary of the iconic Parker 400 race, they paused their planning today to extend their thanks to the Town of Parker, its esteemed Mayor, the dedicated La Paz County supervisors, neighboring towns and counties, and the wonderful residents who are making this event possible.

“Bringing the Parker 400 back to this incredible town and region is a landmark achievement, and it’s one we couldn’t have reached without the amazing support of the Parker and surrounding communities,” said Joshua Martelli, COO of UNLTD Off-Road Racing. “The solidarity and enthusiasm of the local residents, the guidance of the town’s leadership, and the dynamic engagement of the Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism have been the driving forces behind this revival. We are immensely thankful for the warm embrace of the community, which has always been the heart of this race. Mayor Hartless and the La Paz County Supervisors have been instrumental in helping us lay the groundwork for a safe, thrilling, and community focused event. The collaborative efforts and shared vision for this race are what make The Parker 400 a treasured occasion for all.”

The Parker 400 event will begin with a community desert cleanup on January 6th, presented by Tread Lightly, where participants will have the opportunity to win prizes for helping remove illegally dumped trash. It will be followed by The Legends Rally poker run, which will allow attendees to preview the racecourse in their UTVs, and win off-road gear and VIP tickets.

On January 11th, the Parker Downtown Experience will showcase top off-road racing brands, local cuisine, and vendors in the heart of downtown. This family friendly event will be free and open to the public from 8am to 6pm. There will be Qualifying racing out at the CRIT Gauntlet that day as well.

Racing will take place January 11th – 13th, and the official Start/Finish will be held at the CRIT Gauntlet, with over three hundred teams taking on the challenging 143-mile course in pursuit of cash and prizes. Admission will be free for all spectating areas with parking and camping stickers available that are good for the entire three-day weekend of race action! Complete details are available on the event website, www.theparker400.com, where VIP tickets, parking, and camping stickers are now available for purchase.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.

About The Parker 400 (theparker400.com)

The Parker 400, is a celebrated titan in off-road racing, known for its demanding Arizona landscape and storied tradition. Hosting over 40,000 fans and more than 300 competing teams from around the globe each January, it’s a highlight of the off-road racing calendar. This historic event, which is part of the Unlimited Off-Road Racing schedule, begins with a captivating vehicle showcase in downtown Parker, setting the stage for two days of high-octane racing over a challenging 400-mile course. The Parker 400 is more than a race; it’s a festival that embodies the off-road spirit, featuring live entertainment and fan activities. With live streaming that reaches over half a million viewers worldwide, the event offers an unparalleled spectacle of endurance and skill, cementing its status as a must-attend event for off-road aficionados. Under the guidance of the Martelli Brothers, the Parker 400 continues to honor the legacy of off-road racing, celebrating the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert and the tenacity of racers who tackle its terrain.

For more info on The Parker 400 go to theparker400.com.