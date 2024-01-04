Rexy Bulks up for WeatherTech Return, Stomping up to GTD Pro Class

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (January 4, 2024). – After months of anticipation and speculation, AO Racing has officially confirmed the team’s 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Porsche GTD Pro entry will return as Rexy, the ferociously friendly GT3 Rawr. Rexy the fan-favorite Tyrannosaurus Rex has been spending time in the gym, getting bulked up for his step up from GTD to GTD Pro, also adding Porsche factory driver Michael Christensen to the lineup for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, alongside Sebastian Priaulx and Laurin Heinrich.

“Rexy is ready to step up to GTD Pro,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “The public welcomed our GT3 Rawr with open arms and it was a no-brainer to bring Rexy back for another season of racing. The addition of Michael to the team only strengthens our effort as we advance to the GTD Pro class.”

Danish racing driver Christensen began his Porsche career in 2012 when he joined the Porsche young driver program, the next year becoming an official Porsche factory driver. The 24 Hour of Le Mans winner and FIA World Endurance Championship champion will be a strong addition to the team for the most demanding race of the year, the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“I’m very pleased to join AO Racing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Christensen. “It’s a great team, with a lot of talented people and a good driver lineup. I truly believe that we should be in a strong position to fight for a top position!”

During the off season, Rexy’s handlers have been running full steam ahead in their preparations for the exciting new season ahead. While Rexy has been training those biceps to race the all-pro competition, the team from St. Charlies, Illinois has been hard at work preparing and testing the Porsche 911 GT3 R, getting ready for the first event of the season, the Roar Before the 24. The series-wide test will be the first stint of testing for the entire field before the season officially kicks off with the Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 25-28. The iconic endurance race will begin Saturday, January 27 at 1:40 PM Eastern, with all 24 hours streaming live on Peacock Premium.

2024 Schedule

ROAR BEFORE THE ROLEX 24

JAN 19 – JAN 21

Daytona International Speedway

ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA

JAN 25 – JAN 28

Daytona International Speedway

MOBIL 1 TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING

MAR 13 – MAR 16

Sebring International Raceway

MOTUL COURSE DE MONTEREY POWERED BY HYUNDAI N

MAY 10 – MAY 12

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

DETROIT GRAND PRIX

MAY 31 – JUN 1

Detroit Street Circuit

SAHLEN’S SIX HOURS OF THE GLEN

JUN 20 – JUN 23

Watkins Glen International

CHEVROLET GRAND PRIX

JUL 12 – JUL 14

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

IMSA SPORTSCAR WEEKEND

AUG 2 – AUG 4

Road America

MICHELIN GT CHALLENGE AT VIR

AUG 23 – AUG 25

VIRginia International Raceway

TIRERACK.COM BATTLE ON THE BRICKS

SEP 20 – SEP 22

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

MOTUL PETIT LE MANS

OCT 9 – OCT 12

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta